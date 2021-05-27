NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law announces admissions for Master in Law (LL.M.) and Ph.D. in Law

MUMBAI, India, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS, one of India's leading education institutions with a 40-year legacy of academic excellence, invites applications for Master of Law (LL.M.) and Ph.D. in Law at Kirit P. Mehta School of Law (KPMSOL), Mumbai. Established in 2013, KPMSOL offers a contemporary, industry-oriented curriculum prepared by legal stalwarts and taught by highly-qualified faculty, with an extensive infrastructure including state-of-the-art library facilities and resource materials, and online databases and e-learning modules to facilitate self-learning. The School's massive industry network and dedicated placement team allow students to gain valuable practical experience through internships, and secure placements with leading law firms.

Speaking about the law education offered at KPMSOL, Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, said, "As trade and finance have converged globally in recent years, a pressing need has arisen for corporate governance across geographies and judicial spectrums, spawning a demand for legal specialists capable of interpreting many different sets of laws and integrating them into organisational strategy. This international, multi-cultural milieu, also requires academicians and thinkers who can contribute valuable research and insights into the various challenges and conflicts, and find solutions to drive compliance as well as justice. The LLM and PhD programs offered by NMIMS Kirit P. Mehta School of Law empower candidates to equip themselves with the right perspective and tools to fulfil this demand for multi-skilled experts and researchers."

Elaborating about the course applications, Dr Alok Misra, Dean, NMIMS KPMSOL and NMIMS SOL, said, "The field of law can appear very intimidating and demanding to people, and requires commitment and specialised skills. NMIMS' law schools focus on demystifying the domain, training students in inquiry and analysis and, ultimately, to become astute legal minds of global standards. While our LLM program provides in-depth understanding of various domestic and international laws relevant to their specialisation, and the skills necessary to successfully analyse and argue legal issues, our PhD program produces innovative researchers equipped with the academic rigour and analytical tools necessary to drive progress in the legal field."

PROGRAM DETAILS

Course: Master of Law (LL.M.)

Specialisations: Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Rights, Financial Regulations, Constitutional Law and Criminal Law

Eligibility: Interested candidates should have cleared LLB from any recognised university with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks. Those who have appeared for the final examination, or who have graduated through part-time, online or distance learning or open school from a recognised university, are also eligible to apply.

Application process: Aspirants can submit application forms at https://law.nmims.edu/academics/programs/llm/.

Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to furnish a valid PG CLAT score or appear for an online test, followed by a personal interview.

Course: Ph.D. in Law

Eligibility: Interested candidates should possess a recognised LLM or equivalent professional degree, with minimum 55% aggregate marks or an equivalent grade. Candidates with an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign education institution are also eligible.

Application process: Aspirants can submit application forms at https://law.nmims.edu/academics/programs/phd-law/.

Admission process: Eligible candidates will be required to furnish a valid PG CLAT score or appear for an online test, followed by a personal interview.

NMIMS Kirit P Mehta School of Law aspires to be a global centre of academic excellence in the field of law and justice, preparing outstanding and creative law practitioners and researchers with a passion for solving humanity's challenges. The School nurtures professional virtues as well as societal values in students, and employs case study and class debate methods in its pedagogy for effective learning and application of theory into practice.

About Kirit P. Mehta School of Law:

Established in the year 2013, KPMSOL is the first in State of Maharashtra to have Bar Council of India's approval for B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LL.B. (Hons.), 5-year integrated Double Degree Programmes. The syllabus prepared under the joint supervision / guidance of Academicians, Law Firm Partners / Representatives, Judiciary and Industry Representatives, inculcates and nourishes all the professional virtues in well-calculated and planned manner not undermining the 'values'.

Website:https://law.nmims.edu/

Follow us on:

About SVKM's NMIMS:

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website:https://nmims.edu

Follow us on:

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS