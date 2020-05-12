NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management Adds Exceptional Value to Family Owned Businesses

In fact, the focus remains to deeply understand and appropriately deliver Indian Family Businesses a strategic path to transform and grow their business while they play an important role in India's growth. To tide over such transformation with ease and understand the emerging need of Family-run businesses, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management was established in 1999.

The School offers multiple programs, stated below, and nurtures future leadership through its pioneering ecosystem of well-respected faculty, futuristic curriculum, subject matter expert talks, peer group learning, personal development workshops, intensive international exposure and social connect programs.

MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business)

Integrated MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business)

MBA (Entrepreneurship)

Weekend Family Managed Business Administration Program (FMBA)

Pravin Dalal School is an initiative of 'The School of Business Management' (SBM) of NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University which offers best management education in the country to the individuals who want to make the key transition in their careers.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed to be university under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956.

The objective of the '2 Year Full-time MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business)' program is to assist family-owned businesses in understanding the changing dynamics of competition as well as the organization, brought about by globalization. The program intends to develop family business successors as enterprising and knowledgeable owners of the businesses of their forefathers. The program is primarily aimed at offering entrepreneurial and leadership skills to individuals who wish to begin and be successful in the challenging environment of current businesses.

MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business): It's a 2 Year course with a judicious mix of classroom lectures, case studies, project assignments and industrial visits.

Program Highlights:

To develop skills in successfully initiating, expanding, diversifying and managing an enterprise with a focus on understanding real-life business situations & practices

To inculcate among students entrepreneurial competencies including self-confidence, goal setting, planning, information seeking, problem-solving and planned risk-taking

To provide intensive personal counselling to develop a competent entrepreneur and a successful business executive of tomorrow

With its consistent efforts of transforming and enabling the development of leadership skills, for sustainability and scalability of respective Family-run businesses., AACSB has recognised Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management with the 'The 2020 Innovations That Inspire'. The School is one of the today's global face of higher education and serve as catalysts for innovation. The journey of students at NMIMS Pravin Dalal School is an unparalleled experience of intensive learning and provides a deeper perspective through holistic learning.

Admissions are open and students can register for the program at https://family-business.nmims.edu/

About NMIMS



With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

