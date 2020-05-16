NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management Helps Carry the Rich Legacy of Family Business Forward

Online Applications are now open for the Integrated MBA programmes

MUMBAI, May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world moves into the third decade of the 21st century, there is a considerable shift in the speed of thought and ideas and the impact it has on a particular business environment. To understand this change and quickly adapt to it, a business needs to have a specific plan and when it comes to Family businesses they have to relook and redraft a comprehensive strategy in these disruptive times.

Family Business, like any other ecosystem, is time and again exposed to the forces of change and the smartness lies in understanding the undercurrent and prepare for an overhaul. With the sole thought of assisting Family-run businesses in its gradual transformation keeping in mind the Indian growth story, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management was established in 1999.

The School offers multiple programs, stated below, and nurtures future leadership through its pioneering ecosystem of well-respected faculty, futuristic curriculum, subject matter expert talks, peer group learning, Knowing Your Business (KYB) project, personal development workshops, intensive international exposure and social connect programs.

Integrated MBA (Entrepreneurship and Family Business)

MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business)

MBA (Entrepreneurship)

Weekend Family Managed Business Administration Program

Pravin Dalal School is an initiative of 'The School of Business Management' (SBM) of NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University which offers the best management education in the country to the individuals who want a transition in their career. A dynamic curriculum designed in conjunction with academics and industry practitioners provides them the opportunities to master new skills and explore varied perspectives.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a Deemed-to-be-University under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS has become one of the Top-10 B-schools in India and has emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University with 17,000+ students and 750+ full-time faculty members.

The uniquely designed '5 Year Integrated MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business)' program is meant to nurture entrepreneurial spirit at an early stage, after 12th standard. It is aimed at balancing thoughts, experimentation and action with logical reasoning, analysis and fundamentals of business. The focus remains on nurturing students with entrepreneurial mindset and thought-provoking leadership.

The students' fundamentals are greatly honed for them to seamlessly lead their family businesses, understanding business environment, processes, scaling, diversification and expansion. The pedagogy used is a combination of classroom learning by experienced faculty, guest sessions by subject experts, technology-based exercises, off classroom grooming, experiential learning and international exposure. Moreover, from the current year, the school is offering an additional feature in the Integrated MBA program. A student can choose an Exit option if he/she wishes to leave after 3 years with a BBA degree in Entrepreneurship and Family Business. This new feature will give enough time to the students to think on whether they would like to continue with the full Integrated MBA program of 5 years and gain in-depth knowledge and skills required to run a family business or would like to discontinue after 3 years with a BBA degree in Entrepreneurship and Family Business and contribute to their family businesses with confidence.

Integrated MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business): It's a 5 Year program that helps to broaden the horizons and let the student to think differently and more creatively.

Program Objectives:

To help understand the process of an entrepreneurial venture, challenges and responses in the evolving Indian and global markets

To provide knowledge, tools and skills required for managing a business

To sharpen the ability and skills to understand the intricacies desired to scale up the family businesses

To provide strong technical, economic and financial understanding, especially in the field of international operations, information technology, business analytics, customer engagement, succession planning, tax and corporate governance

To provide networking opportunities and mentoring services

AACSB has recognised Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management with the 'The 2020 Innovations That Inspire'. The School is one of today's global face of higher education and serve as catalysts for innovation and has a 'Vision to be amongst the Top 50 in the World' in enabling the development of leadership skills, for sustainability and scalability of respective family-run businesses. The academic curriculum and respective interventions at Pravin Dalal School are perfectly designed to suit the ever-evolving needs of family businesses and the passing out students will be the leaders that our society earnestly desires.

Application are open online at https://family-business.nmims.edu/

About NMIMS



With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.

