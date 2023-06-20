NMIMS SBM's We Care: Civic Engagement Internship Program Receives AACSB International Recognition

MUMBAI, India , June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International, the world's largest business education alliance, has recognized NMIMS SBM for their innovative We Care: Civic Engagement Internship program. NMIMS SBM is among the 25 business schools highlighted in the Innovations That Inspire member spotlight program, which recognizes institutions from around the world that serve as champions of change in the business education landscape.

NMIMS School of Business Management's We Care: Civic Engagement internship program is designed to produce transformational leaders capable of creating an inclusive and sustainable world. As part of the MBA curriculum, the three-week internship enhances students' sustainability perspective and promotes values of inclusiveness, social innovation, collegiality, integrity, and excellence.

Caryn Beck-Dudley, AACSB President and CEO, stated, "New demands from stakeholders require reimagined business school initiatives, and NMIMS SBM demonstrates a fresh way forward for business education. By leveraging innovation for knowledge co-creation, new methods of learning, and expanded educational access, business schools are meeting market expectations and increasing value for businesses, learners, and society."

Now in its eighth year, the Innovations That Inspire initiative has highlighted 214 business school efforts that exemplify forward-looking approaches to education, research, community engagement, entrepreneurship, leadership, diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean, School of Business Management, NMIMS, said, "NMIMS SBM has been recognized for its efforts to innovate the business school in ways that enhance value for all stakeholders, including students, businesses, and society. By leveraging innovation for knowledge co-creation, new methods of learning, and expanded educational access, NMIMS SBM is meeting market expectations and increasing value for businesses, learners, and society."

Dr. Meena Galliara, Director, Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship & Sustainability Management, highlighted, "This recognition is a testament to NMIMS SBM's commitment to excellence in business education and its efforts to prepare students for the challenges of the future. The program also focuses on developing analytical skills among students to examine the root causes of social issues in society and business."

About School of Business Management

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS, which began as a business school 42 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998 in various such published surveys. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and the NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59. NMIMS School of Business Management MBA programs has been ranked amongst Top-100 Global B-School by FT MIM 2022. For more information, please visit: https://sbm.nmims.edu/

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS