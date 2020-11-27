NMIMS' School of Business Management Invites Applications For MBA in Pharmaceutical Management

The two-year course is among the best management courses in the pharmaceutical sector in the country, offering a multidimensional and comprehensive education on all aspects of the industry.

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS' School of Business Management (SBM), a legacy institute known for its scholastic excellence, invites admissions for its highly sought-after MBA in Pharmaceuticals Management in Mumbai. Applications for the 2-years course are open till December 14. The carefully designed program is counted among the best in pharmaceutical management education with an impeccable reputation for academic achievements and placements.

As a leading global supplier of generic drugs, the Indian pharmaceutical industry was among the largest recruiters in the pre-COVID era. While recruitments had dropped in the immediate aftermath of the lockdown, it has since made a remarkable recovery in the last few months. Along with Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Information Technology, and education, the pharma industry has emerged as the main driver of the current economy. According to a job recruitment site, these sectors boosted hirings by over 24% in September when compared to August and is expected to increase further. With the healthcare sector projected to be one of the most important industries post-COVID, demand for management professionals specialising in the industry is expected to go up.

Speaking on the course, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, officiating Vice Chancellor SVKM's NMIMS, Provost and Dean, said, "NMIMS' MBA in Pharmaceuticals Management is one of the first of its kind in the country. Ever since we launched it 16 years ago, it has remained among the top courses in pharma industry management with a track record of 100 percent placements both for summer internships and final placements. Some of the eminent recruiters include Boston Scientific, Roche, AstraZeneca, Cognizant, Novartis, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr Lal Path Labs, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, etc."

The program is upgraded annually in consultation with industry experts to ensure that it remains contemporary. The MBA program is developed in consultation with industry heads and experts to ensure that students benefit from their practical knowledge. Apart from the institute-industry faculty alliance, the course is also carefully designed to ensure maximum on-field exposure for the students in order to broaden their knowledge of the industry. The domain-focused program help students hone their learning in every aspect of the industry. Students also have to take up one foreign language course, either Mandarin or Spanish.

Dr. Harikumar Iyer, Associate Professor, SBM, further added, "Our vision over the two years of the course is to immerse our students in this multidimensional and dynamic industry. What sets this course apart from any other MBA in the pharmaceutical field is our close association with the industry partners. This partnership has further helped us to hone our program among the best in the country today. For instance, this is the only MBA programme where students have to work for six months on a Brand Dissertation."

Past graduates of the MBA in Pharmaceutical Management are working in various roles in the industry, including Sales, Business Analyst, Project Management, Marketing, Client Servicing & Business development, International Marketing, and Operations. Among the pharma industries where management students are in high demand include Medical devices, Pharmaceuticals, Market Research, Consultancy, Diagnostics, Healthcare Communications, and Nutraceuticals.

Eligibility: Bachelor's or Master's Degree in; Pharmacy, Life Sciences, Medical Technology & Biotechnology, and MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks in the aggregate. Candidates with B.Tech. Bio-Tech./Bio-Medical or B.E. Bio-Tech./BioMedical from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks in the aggregate are also eligible to apply. Candidates working in Pharmaceutical Companies or with work experience in healthcare sector can also apply subject to meeting the above qualification criteria.

Registration process:

Step 1: Register for NMAT by GMAC on www.nmat.org

Step 2: Register and apply for NMIMS MBA at www.nmat.nmims.edu

For details on the programs, admission, eligibility, selection process and other information, visit www.nmims.edu

Accreditation: SBM has the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation, which is known as the longest-standing and most prestigious professional accreditation in business education. It has NAAC accreditation with Grade A+ (3.59 CGPA), Mumbai Campus and is recognized as Category-I University by MHRD/UGC Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation, 2018.

About NMIMS' SBM:

SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be-University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys.

About NMAT by GMAC™

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 38 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

This year GMAC has introduced two types of testing modes for the exam. One is online proctored exam that can be taken from home and the second is the centre-based online exam. Candidates have the option to take the test either at test centre that follows all the social distancing protocols or take the online proctored exam from the comfort of their homes.

