Nobel laureate Prof Gerardus 't Hooft Inaugurates Chandigarh University's Three-day 4th Global Education Summit 2024

"Future of a country, world and humanity depends on how educated young people are," says Nobel Laureate Prof Gerardus 't Hooft at 4th Global Education Summit 2024

CHANDIGARH, India, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch Nobel laureate in Physics, Prof Gerardus 't Hooft on Thursday inaugurated the three-day 4th Global Education Summit (GES) 2024, themed 'Sustainable & Equitable Education' at Chandigarh University, India's premier university globally recognized for academic excellence.

Dutch Nobel laureate in Physics, Prof Gerardus 't Hooft inaugurating the three-day 4th Global Education Summit (GES) 2024 at Chandigarh University Gharuan campus

The Summit's grand inaugural ceremony, with an overwhelming participation of University's faculty members and students, was graced by a panel of esteemed speakers including Prof Hooft who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1999; Thirapath Mongkolnavin, Minister and deputy Chief of Mission, Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi; Dr Dinesh Shukla, Chancellor and Founding President American International University West Africa Gambia; Prof Dr Matilde Maria Olarte Martinez, Vice Rector for Cultural, Heritage Sustainability and Campus Development, University of Salamanca, Spain and Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Director, Chandigarh University.

Delivering a thought-provoking speech, the Chief Guest Prof Hooft said, "When as a researcher you are trying to solve a particular problem, it seems impossible to solve it initially but as you start working on it, the exciting journey of research and innovation takes you to finding the solution of the problem. You must carry on with your efforts without getting discouraged from the failures. In research, solving of bigger problem means fragmenting the problems into smaller problems and finding their solutions. Sometimes, you do not know that the result of the problem you are solving in front of you, which is taken from the research of other person. You have to concentrate on every dimension of the data which is available to you at the time of the research. I had a set of equation which I did not know that it will be useful in my research but kept working on and suddenly everything fell into place. My colleagues and friends quickly accepted this new discovery."

"I like to see particle physics and science continue to make discoveries in future as well. We need much more activity from all scientists not only from Europe and USA but countries like India and China and elsewhere to contribute to finding theoretically and experimentally how this world is held together. It is fantastic human endeavor for what they are finding, proving, disapproving in the realm of science. It all depends on education. We must learn how to educate young people in particular. Our society thrives and prospers if we continue to make new scientific discoveries. There are many aspects of science which still needs details and very important investigations," he added.

Prof Hooft said, "Research is a life-long experience. If you start young in understanding and realizing how scientific our world is, how many problems are to be solved by very careful investigations, research, education and people should be aware that the future of a country, world and humanity on how educated are our young people. That's something that has to be taken into account,"

"India is a large country and even young universities here are big to our standards. So Chandigarh University is a young big University. That is impressive. India is apparently doing a lot to have new university centers. I see that Chandigarh University must be a good example for the rest of the country to do something about education. Education is wealth and this country is supposed to be a wealthy country to work on education," he added.

Jai Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Director, Chandigarh University said, "With this Summit, Chandigarh University students are getting a unique opportunity to learn directly from world renowned figures who have profoundly influenced various fields. On the second day the Summit, Chandigarh University will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with top foreign universities for joint research, academic collaborations and student exchange programmes under the New Education Policy 2020."

Stressing the need of global collaborations in education, Guest of Honor Thirapath Mongkolnavin, Minister and deputy Chief of Mission, Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi, said "As we look forward to the future, we must recognize that education itself must evolve to meet the demands of ever-changing world. Digital equality in education allows to fulfil the needs of 21st Century and it must be used if we are to prepare our youth for success. Young people today need not make excuse but need to have the ability to think creatively, adapt swiftly and innovate with a global vision."

"There is tremendous potential for expanding collaboration by exchanging students on scholarships for joint research projects and fostering economic partnerships that address needs of modern education. The path to sustainable and equitable education lies in collective ability to share innovations and expertise in technology across the borders," he added.

Dr Dinesh Shukla Chancellor and Founding President American International University West Africa Gambia said, "In the globalised world, we want expertise and knowledge of Indian universities like Chandigarh University for rest of the world and the rest of humanity in Africa which is rich continent with the poorest people. I welcome them to become a stakeholder in our university as well."

"To keep our standards, we are not associated with American government but American type of education which is of pretty good standard. But now I look at Chandigarh University to be a part of us and guide us together. The Chancellor of Chandigarh University has set a big standard with impeccable infrastructure and faculty. Make a note that you take pride and show what this University has offered to you. I can tell you that you can't get better learning area," he said while addressing students.

Guest of Honor, Prof Dr Matilde Maria Olarte Martinez, Vice Rector for Cultural, Heritage Sustainability and Campus Development, University of Salamanca, Spain, said, "We believe in progressive exchange and transfer of knowledge and global education. So I am pleased to attend the 4th Global Education Summit."

The Summit is being attended by 60 esteemed academicians from 50 renowned Universities of 30 countries for intensive dialogue, networking and collaborative discussions on future of education.

