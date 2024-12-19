NSEIT Technology Business Rebrands as NuSummit, Ushering in a New Era of Global Innovation

NuSummit holds strong expertise in business modernization for the BFSI sector, besides other industries, using AI, data, applications, cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading technology solutions provider NSEIT today announced the rebranding of its technology business to NuSummit, marking a transformative milestone in the company's evolution as a strategic services provider with deep domain expertise. NuSummit, backed by leading global alternative investment firm Investcorp, aims to establish itself as a modern, global technology powerhouse committed to driving digital transformation across the BFSI sector and other industries.

This rebranding is part of a journey that began with the National Stock Exchange's (NSE) divestment of NSEIT's technology business to Investcorp in April 2024. The transaction excludes the digital examinations business that is also housed inside NSEIT. The launch of NuSummit will lay out the foundation for a powerful, unified brand with strengths in advanced cybersecurity, cloud transformation, app modernization, AI and data-driven solutions. Aujas Cybersecurity, an acquisition by NSEIT specializing in providing end-to-end cybersecurity services and solutions across industries, will now operate as 'A NuSummit Company'.

Announcing the brand's new identity, Mr Anantharaman Sreenivasan, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, NuSummit, said, "NuSummit symbolizes our commitment to helping clients achieve their peak potential. We are not just rebranding; we are reimagining how technology can orchestrate meaningful and measurable outcomes that empower businesses to meet and capitalize on the opportunities presented by the digital and AI-driven business landscape. With a strong focus on cybersecurity, we ensure that businesses remain secure while advancing their digital transformation. Backed by Investcorp's strategic vision and resources, NuSummit is now positioned to enter new geographies and industries. We aspire to be the strategic technology partner for companies worldwide, trusted for delivering business-critical services and solutions. Our customers can rely on us to deliver future-ready, thorough, and robust systems and processes that enhance efficiency and scalability."

Mr Varun Laul, Partner at Investcorp, added, "We are pleased to be NuSummit's partner in their ambitious goals to unlock transformative value through technology. NuSummit is uniquely positioned in the market with its cutting-edge solutions. We will be closely working with the NuSummit team as they explore newer geographies offering innovative and tailored solutions to modernize their IT landscapes, with a focus on tangible business outcomes."

NuSummit is a leading provider of advanced digital transformation and cybersecurity services across industries. Its core focus is on global customers in capital markets, insurance, and banking. NSEIT has a strong presence in India, North America, and the Middle East.

Over the next five years, NuSummit aims to be the partner of choice, particularly for BFSI organizations that aim to leverage technology as a business differentiator by adopting AI-led modernization and digital transformation, and zero-trust cybersecurity.

About NuSummit

As NuSummit, we've solidified our position as a premier provider of cutting-edge digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions. With a global clientele spanning capital markets, insurance, banking, and other industries, we're proud to partner with over 300 businesses, including 22 Fortune 500 and 5 Fortune 50 clients. Our strong track record, recognized by numerous technology and culture awards, is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Backed by Investcorp, our team of dedicated professionals empowers organizations to orchestrate outcomes that help navigate the complex digital landscape with confidence.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager, specializing in alternative investments across private equity, real estate, credit, absolute return strategies, GP stakes, infrastructure, and insurance asset management. Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients while creating long-term value in our investee companies and for our shareholders as a prudent and responsible investor.

Investcorp has today 14 offices across the US, Europe, GCC, and Asia, including India, China, Japan, and Singapore. Currently, Investcorp Group has over $52 billion in total AUM, including assets managed by third-party managers, and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally across its offices.

