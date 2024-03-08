NTT DATA and NLB Services Host Third Edition of 'Bridge the Gap' Hackathon for Women IT Professionals

The month-long hackathon competition, beginning on March 8, 2024, has been developed to promote this year's International Women's Day theme, #InspireInclusion.

NEW DELHI, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, and NLB Services, a global technology and digital talent solutions provider, today announced the third edition of the 'Bridge The Gap' hackathon. Through this initiative, NTT DATA and NLB Services aim to tackle the gender gap in the information technology sector by recognizing women in technology.

The month-long hackathon will be hosted from Friday, March 8, 2024, to Friday, April 12, 2024.

‘Bridge the Gap’ Hackathon for Women IT Professionals

Kicking off on International Women's Day, the event will offer Java and .NET developers a platform to showcase their skills through a coding challenge. The hackathon boasts attractive prizes, acknowledging their exceptional skills and contributions to the technology community. According to 'Bridging the Skills Gap – Towards an Equal Workplace', a comprehensive research report published by NTT DATA and NLB in 2023, 58% of employers think that gender diversity can lead to higher revenue growth and the acquisition of top talent. Nearly 31% of employers plan to initiate programs to attract women returning to the workplace, boosting gender diversity. NTT DATA believes hiring more women in STEM, can tap into a pool of talent that has historically been underrepresented in the technology field, and organizations can benefit from their unique perspectives and experiences.

NLB Services aims to enable eligible candidates to get an opportunity to interview with top IT and tech companies in India, including NTT DATA.

"On International Women's Day, we proudly unveil 'Bridge the Gap' Hackathon—a dynamic celebration of women in technology and a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment towards diversity, equity, and inclusion, in collaboration with NLB Services. We encourage women to embrace this opportunity not just to showcase their skills and creativity, but to boldly explore uncharted tech territories. Let this event be a catalyst for upskilling, stretching thinking abilities, and envisioning a future where women lead the way in reshaping the landscape of technology," stated Ankur Dasgupta, Vice President, India APJ Marketing, NTT DATA Services.

Speaking about the third edition of the 'Bridge The Gap' Hackathon, Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services, said, "The 'Bridge The Gap' hackathon has been a remarkable initiative that showcased the power of collaboration and innovation in breaking biases and tackle the gender gap in the information technology sector. We are proud to be part of this transformative annual event, empowering young women's talents to create solutions that bring future career opportunities for them."

"At NLB, we believe in the power of women to shape a better and sustainable future, and this hackathon has truly demonstrated their ability to drive positive change through their creative solutions," Alug added.

Registrations for Bridge the Gap hackathon are now open, and interested participants can register here.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

About NLB Services

Founded in 2007, NLB Services is one of the fastest-growing global technology and digital talent solutions providers. Our comprehensive range of technology and digital talent solutions is backed by our deep understanding of our client needs and rich industry experience. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, our vast global presence and unyielding customer centricity have enabled us to forge strategic partnerships with leading Fortune 500 companies, worldwide. We are a strong team of over 8000 professionals with unparalleled domain depth and exceptional digital expertise.

To know more please visit https://www.nlbservices.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358099/Bridge_the_Gap_Hackathon.jpg