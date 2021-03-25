Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size to Reach USD 167.3 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is Segmented by Type (Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Minerals, Polyphenols and Flavonoids, Probiotics, Other), Cosmeceuticals), by Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk), Cosmeceuticals). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Nutrition Category.

The global Nutraceutical Ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 167.3 Million by 2026, from USD 127 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The major factor driving the growth of Nutraceutical Ingredients market size:

Growing demand for fortified food due to the increasing health consciousness amongst consumers.

Benefits due to their potential nutritional, safety and therapeutic effects help to improve health, prevent chronic diseases, postpone the aging process , or just support functions and integrity of the body.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3R394/nutraceutical-ingredients

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF NUTRACEUTICALS INGREDIENTS MARKET SIZE

The growing trend of following a healthy diet and consuming nutrient-rich food is increasing the adoption of fortified foods. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market size. Functional foods are believed to impart exceptional health benefits owing to their nutrient content.

Furthermore, secondary factors such as the growing geriatric population, rising healthcare costs have all aided the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market size.

Product-based and technological innovations in the nutraceutical industry are expected to increase the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market size. The global nutraceuticals industry has been witnessing key developments to meet the demands of the urban population. Nutraceutical ingredient manufacturers are quickly adopting personalized healthcare technologies in order to create better-suited and personalized end products for customers.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For Growth & Trends Analysis on Nutraceutical Ingredients Market : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-3R394/Nutraceutical_Ingredients_Market

NUTRACEUTICALS INGREDIENTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the probiotic segment is expected to be the most lucrative in the nutraceutical ingredient market.

Based on application, functional food is predicted to be the most lucrative segment in the nutraceutical ingredient market.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be one of the major regions that are expected to witness rapid growth. Change in lifestyle and increasing demand for a supplement and the large population of the region contribute to the growth of nutraceutical ingredients market size in the region.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-3R394/Nutraceutical_Ingredients_Market

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins

Lutein

Zeaxanthin

Minerals

Polyphenols and Flavonoids

Probiotics

Other

By Application:

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition (for Meat and Milk)

Cosmeceuticals

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market are:

ADM

BASF

Cargill

DSM

Tate & Lyle

Ajinomoto

FMC

Ingredion

Lonza

Evonik

Balchem Corporation

Blue California

Kemin Industries

Nutraceutix

Valensa

Kyowa Hakko

Riken Vitamin

Yakult Honsha

Nestle

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact :

https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3R394&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-3R394&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS :

- The global Probiotics market was valued at USD 1665.7 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2066.1 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026. Asia is the dominant consumption region of probiotics, the consumption in 2019, accounting for about 51% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the consumption market share of about 23%.

- The functional food market size was valued at USD 177,770.0 Million in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 267,924.4 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.

- The Medical Nutrition Market is expected to grow from USD 40,151.58 Million in 2019 to USD 56,866.68 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.97%.

- The global Carotenoids market size is projected to reach USD 1209.2 Million by 2027, from USD 1145.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2027.

- Enteral Nutrition Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Standard Protein diet, High Protein Supplement, Protein for Diabetes Care Patient, Others), By Application (Hospital Sale, Retail, Online) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to grow from USD 81.91822 Billion in 2019 to USD 119.16011 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.44%.

- The clinical nutrition market valued at USD 31,357.80 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 55,250.30 Million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

- The Infant Nutrition Market is expected to grow from USD 71,051.40 Million in 2019 to USD 99,106.68 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70%.

- The Vitamins market size is projected to reach USD 6062.8 Million by 2026, from USD 4753.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

- In 2019, the global Vitamin D market size was USD 130.1 Million and it is expected to reach USD 141.6 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

- The Functional Beverage Market is expected to grow from USD 98,937.69 Million in 2019 to USD 165,020.38 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.90%.

- Health Functional Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Tablets, Capsules, Powders, Other), By Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management Food, Dietary Supplements, Other) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2020 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation by Type ( Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Functional Food), By Application (Children, Adult, The Old Man) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The global mHealth Apps market size is projected to reach USD 101,550 Million by 2026, from USD 30,160 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

To see the full list of related reports on the Nutrition & Ingredients

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports