NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 28th

New York Stock Exchange

28 Jan, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 28th

  • Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting today
  • Traders and investors anticipate rates to go unchanged
  • General Motors sees shares rise amid strong profit and sales estimates

