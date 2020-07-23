OKEx C2C Loan Collateral Now Supports Adopted Token OKB with Industry-Low Interest Rates

VALLETTA, Malta, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OKEx (www.okex.com), a world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, is adding support for OKB, its adopted global utility token, to be used as collateral in C2C Loans. OKB can now be deposited as collateral along with Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). Users can borrow USDT by pledging OKB with zero service fees taking advantage of the minimum interest on borrowing, which is as low as 0.01% per day, currently the lowest in the industry. Typical daily rates elsewhere are around 0.1%.

On the topic, OKEx CEO Jay Hao said: "OKB is continually focused on expanding its application scenarios, and we are pleased to offer holders the chance to take out loans using OKB at the lowest rates. In addition to this, OKB has teamed up with Aeron's Pilot Shop, allowing holders to buy goods and services with OKEx's adopted global utility token. We welcome Aeron to the OKB ecosystem, providing OKB holders with a bridge between crypto and physical goods and services."

OKEx offers flexible loan plans

By pledging OKB, BTC or ETH, OKEx users can borrow USDT on OKEx's C2C loan market with zero service fees. A single loan can be as low as 200 USDT and up to 1 million USDT with a seven–90-day borrowing period, fulfilling the needs of most users for both the loan amount and duration.

As for lenders, if the borrower repays the loan early, they can still enjoy 50% of unexpired interest income. This makes it an attractive alternative to traditional savings accounts that currently have interest rates of close to zero.

OKB integrated into Aeron's Pilot Shop

In addition, the OKB ecosystem keeps expanding. Starting on July 16, OKB was integrated into Pilot Shop, powered by Aeron, which gives OKB holders the opportunity to buy flying sessions, aviation merchandise, branded items and even their own helicopter at the Aeron Shop.

Founded by a team of certified pilots, aviation engineers and aviation enthusiasts, Aeron is using blockchain technology to improve safety in the aviation industry. It also provides flight training, air taxis, sightseeing and aviation-related products that customers can now pay for in OKB via its online shop.

About OKEx

A world-leading cryptocurrency spot and derivatives exchange, OKEx offers the most diverse marketplace where global crypto traders, miners and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading — including futures, perpetual swap and options — of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

