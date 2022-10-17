One-million-dollar global Omnipreneurship Awards Challenge to drive innovation in sustainable food production

Reduce reliance on imported feed, in line with the Kingdom's self-sufficiency and food-security goals under the Vision 2030 agenda, and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture's patronage.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company", 2281 on the Saudi Exchange), a market-leading provider of fresh and processed poultry and other meat products, animal feed and health products, and a foods brand franchise operator, announced the launch of another edition of the Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge this week.

The challenge seeks innovative technological solutions that enable the transition from imported corn and soy-based feed towards sustainable, nature-positive, and locally produced feed raw materials. This contributes to local production by obtaining renewable and sustainable feed sources- Tanmiah consumes over 300,000 metric tons of feed currently and 100% of this is imported.

To mitigate the current dependency on imported feed, align with self-sufficiency and food security goals in Saudi Arabia, and contribute to Vision 2030, we aim to provide a solution that enables Tanmiah to produce feed locally, cost-effectively, at an industrial scale and in a nature-positive and sustainable manner.

Tanmiah's CEO, Zulifqar Hamadani, highlighted, "The Omnipreneurship Awards Sustainability Challenge is another critical step that we are taking towards our strategic goal of becoming a carbon-neutral organization. Driven by our commitment to align our business operations to one of the Saudi Vision Realization Programs and the National Transformation Program, we are delighted to extend this opportunity to leading industry experts and other innovator scholars to showcase solutions that conserve the environment."

Ahmed Sharaf Osilan, Executive board member and Managing Director of Tanmiah, added: "Following the tremendous success of the Challenge in 2020 which saw 93 participants from 41 countries compete to reduce carbon emissions from food production, generate commercial value from production waste and the announcement of the USD 1 million grand prize winner Polymeron, under the patronage of HE the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, we look forward to new ground-breaking initiatives. The Challenge is in line with the National Transformation Program, a key pillar of Saudi Vision 2030; Tanmiah is committed to become a more socially responsible corporate citizen, that continues to play a pioneering role in the Kingdom's food security and self-sufficiency goals."

For those interested in participating in the 2022 Omnipreneurship Awards challenge and looking to showcase their innovative ideas for sustainable production and use of poultry feed, please register using the following link: https://www.omnipreneurshipawards.com/.

