NEW DELHI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World's #1 selling Sports Protein Powder brand, Optimum Nutrition, has partnered with FICCI, as nutrition partners for TURF Conference 2022, which aims to put forward the vision for India sports by 2047. The Most Trusted and awarded brand globally, Optimum Nutrition is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition and has been helping athletes to achieve their fitness goals for over 35 years.

Optimum Nutrition (ON), the world's leading sports nutrition brand, partnered with FICCI for the TURF Conference 2022 – 11th Edition of Global Sports Summit

At the event, five panel discussions were held, followed by an awards evening and interspersing sports demonstrations. The event was attended by some of India's most renowned athletes like Mithali Raj, Gautam Gambhir, Anju Bobby George, Manika Batra and several other players. Some of the topics discussed included, how technology & nutrition are helping in athlete development and revolutionizing sports in general. Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India announced establishing a laboratory for testing dietary supplements. Smt Sujata Chaturverdi also emphasized on bringing greater diversity and increasing participation of Indian women in sports.

Speaking on the association, Lok Sabha member & former Indian Cricket Team Batsmen, Shri Gautam Gambhir said, "Each state in India should pick up 1 sport, just like Orissa has done with Women's Hockey. Role models like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu and Manika Batra have brought laurels for the country. Indian Women players are excelling in every field from wrestling to archery to boxing to hockey."

Siddharth Batra, Sr Director Commercial & Marketing, Optimum Nutrition said, "As part of Optimum 5, we follow a Food First Approach, where we encourage athletes to first focus on Food, Sleep, Hydration, Training and then the role of Supplements come in. Every pack of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey is certified by Informed Choice (UK), so that we are always offering the safest and highest quality ingredients to our fitness enthusiasts. That's why the world's best athletes like Rishabh Pant, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Priya Punia, Ahmed Hegazy and Tammy Abraham and several teams like Delhi Capitals of IPL, trust Optimum Nutrition, today."

Optimum Nutrition has been the category leader and extremely popular globally and its popularity has been growing steadily in India as well. So much so that they started locally manufacturing the star products such as the Gold Standard, 100% Whey to meet the ever-increasing demand in the subcontinent.

About the Company - Optimum Nutrition

Optimum Nutrition, Inc. is part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition and has been setting the gold standard in sports nutrition for more than 35 years - helping performance-focused athletes achieve their goals. With state-of-the-art production facilities in Aurora-Illinois, Sunrise-Florida, Middlesbrough-UK & now Paonta Sahib, Himachal Pradesh-India, Optimum Nutrition is one of the few sports nutrition companies to offer products in every product category. From the very beginning in 1986, Optimum Nutrition has always taken a hands-on approach to maintain the very highest standards of quality.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956351/TURF_Conference_2022.jpg

SOURCE Optimum Nutrition (ON)