Panduit Launches Wire Basket Cable Tray Routing System

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a global leader in network and electrical infrastructure solutions, announces the launch of its next generation of cable management solutions, the Wire Basket Cable Tray Routing System, an offering designed to route and manage copper data cables, fiber optic, or power cables within data center, connected building, and industrial environments. Wire Basket provides an innovative design that improves strength-to-weight ratio compared to competitive options and is easier and quicker to install, providing a cost-effective installation solution.



Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9241051-panduit-launches-wire-basket-cable-tray-routing-system/

The Wire Basket pathway sections have a grid pattern with larger openings than previous routing system offerings, allowing a greater number of cables to pass through while reducing wire cutting. By creating less wire cutting and leaving fewer sharp edges, the routing system creates a safer environment for network engineers. For a proper bend radius, the Wire Basket Cable Tray Routing System is available in a variety of sizes to protect cables at intersections.

The Panduit Wire Basket is UL listed to the highest standard of ruggedness and bonding capacity. Its innovative features provide quick, safe, and easy assembly for reduced cost and fast deployment.

"Panduit is excited for the release of Wire Basket because of its versatility of application," said Michael Zhang, Panduit Wire Basket Product Manager. "This offering brings improved safety to the market through its innovative design making the Wire Basket a standout product."

For more information about the Panduit Wire Basket Cable Tray Routing System, visit https://mkt.panduit.com/apac-wire-basket.html.

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem-solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA, and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, helps support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.