Pepe Jeans London Declares "Denim is All you Need" In Timeless SS'24 Campaign

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepe Jeans London is all set to unveil its newest pre-collection campaign 'DENIM IS ALL YOU NEED' for Spring/Summer '24 today. Through this campaign, the iconic denim brand seeks to evoke a timeless portrayal of uniqueness and fashion.

Pepe Jeans London's Spring/Summer '24 campaign showcases key styles such as Powerflex, Gymindigo, and Shiruku Jeans, featuring special fabric characteristics crafted from high-quality compositions and sustainable materials. With a legacy spanning 50 years, the brand has continuously redefined denim to align with evolving trends. In this campaign, particular attention is given to the iconic style statement of denim on denim.

From the rugged appeal of vintage denim jackets to the sleek silhouette of matching jeans and denim shirts, the dynamic duo offers a winning combination of comfort, durability, and undeniable charm that truly makes you believe that DENIM never gets old.

This trend has been making waves on the runway and the streets alike, capturing hearts with its effortless coolness and endless versatility.

About Pepe Jeans London

Pepe Jeans London was born on London's iconic Portobello Road in 1973. Today, 50 years later, the brand remains devoted to its initial mantra and pledge to create the world's most exciting denim-led fashion. The diversity and mix of cultures that deﬁne the city of London also deﬁne the Pepe Jeans personality, providing a constant source of inspiration for the women's, men's, and junior collections. Music, Culture, Fashion, London, and Denim—that's what Pepe Jeans is all about.

