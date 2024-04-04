PEPE JEANS LONDON PRESENTS 'TAKE ME SOMEWHERE': A Spring Summer 2024 Campaign

News provided by

Pepe Jeans London

04 Apr, 2024, 17:33 IST

MUMBAI, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepe Jeans London presents 'TAKE ME SOMEWHERE' — a new spring summer campaign inspired by the feeling of Wanderlust. Born on the bustling streets of London in 1973, the iconic British brand has always been characterised by an eclectic urban spirit and openness to discovering the wider world. This new campaign is an exciting adventure that will quench your Wanderlust in style.

Pepe Jeans London SS'24 Collection
Pepe Jeans London SS'24 Collection
Pepe Jeans London SS'24 Collection
Pepe Jeans London SS'24 Collection
Pepe Jeans London SS'24 Collection Pepe Jeans London SS'24 Collection

Reflecting Pepe Jeans London's denim-lifestyle ethos, this Spring Summer 2024 collection seamlessly integrates with denim for effortless style. Bursting with summery patterns such as florals and stripes, in soothing shades of beige, blue, pink, and green, the collection is perfectly complemented by vacation backdrops.

For women, standout pieces range from floral prints to parachute pants and relaxed tops, each meticulously designed for maximum style, as well as cargos with utility pocket details that deserve special attention. Meanwhile, men can expect a selection of non-denim cargos, refined shirts, oversized t-shirts, and knitted polos, all seamlessly enhancing their wardrobe with effortless sophistication. And amongst this season's key products for men is a Union Jack T-shirt made from 100% cotton, the perfect blend for every spring outfit.

And Pepe Jeans' strength, an updated and highly original denim collection steals the spotlight, promising a bold and eclectic product offering for the season ahead.

Immerse yourself in the Pepe Jeans London Spring Summer 2024 Collection, available now online and in stores.

#PepeJeansLondon
@pepejeansindia
www.pepejeans.in
Director: Hans Neumann
Stylist: Julia Sarr-Jamois
Creative Director: Sandra Leko
Director of Photography: Francesco La Porta

About AWWG

Founded in 2020, AWWG is the global fashion group which integrates the iconic brands Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable. AWWG currently has over 5,000 points of sale, with a presence in 86 countries globally and a workforce of more than 4,500 employees.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379450/Pepe_Jeans_collection_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2379451/Pepe_Jeans_collection_2.jpg 
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2241878/4631614/Pepe_Jeans.jpg

Also from this source

The Red Bull Academy Programme proudly welcomes Pepe Jeans London as title partner for the 2024 F1 Academy season and beyond

The Red Bull Academy Programme proudly welcomes Pepe Jeans London as title partner for the 2024 F1 Academy season and beyond

Pepe Jeans joins as title partner of the newly formed programme in a partnership rooted in mutual commitment to excellence and the shared goal of...
PEPE JEANS LONDON DECLARES 'DENIM IS ALL YOU NEED' IN TIMELESS SS'24 CAMPAIGN

PEPE JEANS LONDON DECLARES 'DENIM IS ALL YOU NEED' IN TIMELESS SS'24 CAMPAIGN

Pepe Jeans London is all set to unveil its newest pre-collection campaign 'DENIM IS ALL YOU NEED' for Spring/Summer '24 today. Through this campaign, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics