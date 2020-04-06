Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 58,700 Million by 2025 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for global personal protective equipment (PPE) market size was estimated at US$ 40,400 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 58,700 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) includes protection of the head, eye, and neck, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional boots, protection against falling, protection of the hands and others. Personal protective equipment is used in various sectors, including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transport, among others. The other section involves among other government usages, unorganized business, small-scale manufacturing services, and service stations.

This study presents the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market size and divides the market by manufacturers, country, form and application. This report also analyzes the market status, market size, growth rate, potential trends, market factors, opportunities and challenges, risks and barriers to entry, distribution channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GLOBAL PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET SIZE:

Manufacturing was the largest end-use sector in 2016, accounting for more than 32.5% of the global industry, and is expected to remain the dominant sector over the forecast period.

Demand from the PPE transport sector is projected to rise at 8% CAGR over the forecast period. The transportation sector in emerging economies like India and China , combined with increasing workforce efficiency, is expected to increase.

and , combined with increasing workforce efficiency, is expected to increase. Increasing industrial deaths mainly in emerging economies due to lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and growing knowledge of the health and safety of employees is expected to steer the market over the forecast years. Additionally, the recent effects of pandemic COVID-19 is expected to further fuel the global personal protective equipment market.

Growing concerns about the health and safety of workers in areas vulnerable to earthquakes are expected to require employers to adhere to occupational safety legislation and promote the use of personal safety equipment when employed in high-risk activities. In addition, growing awareness of the measures to be taken after disasters is expected to encourage various industries to plan for natural disasters. This is expected to boost demand for the drug over the forecast period.

REGION WISE GLOBAL PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The fastest rising demand is expected to be coming from Asia Pacific . This increase is due to the region's fast-growing manufacturing and transportation industries. Furthermore, the technical advancement and customer preference for personal protective equipment incorporating protection and fashion are expected to accelerate PPE Market development.

. This increase is due to the region's fast-growing manufacturing and transportation industries. Furthermore, the technical advancement and customer preference for personal protective equipment incorporating protection and fashion are expected to accelerate PPE Market development. Europe was the largest PPE user and is projected to see modest growth over the forecast period. In most core industries, such as metal manufacturing, oil and gas, automotive and refining, there has been a growing need for highly efficient wear-and-tear resistant and high-utility personal protective equipment. This is expected to increase the adoption of personal protective equipment in the area over the forecast period.

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) BREAKDOWN DATA BY TYPE

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others

PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE) BREAKDOWN DATA BY APPLICATION

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Chemicals

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

THE FOLLOWING MANUFACTURERS ARE COVERED IN THIS REPORT:

Honeywell

3M

DuPont

Dräger

Msa Safety

Ansell

Kimberly-Clark

Delta Plus

Protective Industrial Products

Moldex-Metric

Avon Rubber

COFRA

JAL Group

Cordova Safety Products

Lakeland Industries

Lindström

Bullard

Oftenrich Group

Woshine Group

Shanghai Gangkai

Others

THE STUDY OBJECTIVES ARE:

To analyze and research the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

