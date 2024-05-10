Philip Morris International's India Affiliate lauds the Supermoms driving innovation, this Mother's Day

NEW DELHI, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, Philip Morris International's India affiliate, IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited ('IPM India'), lauds the supermoms driving innovation in the organisation. The company acknowledges the unwavering love and dedication mothers bring to their families, while also highlighting their remarkable ability to adapt and thrive in the face of a constantly evolving digital landscape.

The supermoms at IPM India attest to the value of balancing professional excellence with the joys of motherhood.

Technology has revolutionised the traditional work-life balance, providing new levels of flexibility. Mothers, who often juggle both home and professional responsibilities, need new avenues to maintain their wellbeing and manage their ever-growing responsibilities.

IPM India's innovative and digital support ecosystem is committed to creating a supportive environment where talented mothers can thrive. Its focus on inclusion and diversity is imbibed in the culture & the organisation's transformation prioritises programs that empowers them. For instance, the 'Circle In Platform' & ERGs like Global Parents @PMI offer resources and support to employees with caregiving responsibilities, caters to every stage of parenthood. Mother's rooms, childcare support programs, and other initiatives demonstrate IPM India's commitment to a supportive & diverse work environment.

Talking about the importance of taking out time for children, Misha Mehta, Manager, Digital Transformation, Marketing, shared, "As a mother of a young child, it is imperative for me to be a constant support to their growth & evolution in this crucial stage. I feel fortunate, whether it is coordinating projects, managing administrative tasks, or balancing work and home life, IPM initiatives have empowered me to support my child consistently. My colleagues & leadership further reinforce my commitment to achieving a harmonious work-life balance."

Sharing her thoughts on managing multiple roles, Akil Bawa, Lead Workplace Experience & MD's Office, said, "We often wear several hats and juggle with our commitments on personal and professional front at multiple levels. We often hear that we multitask – however that is only possible due to policies, culture, and an overall ecosystem at work. As a mother, I am no different – prioritising and juggling has now become like a core DNA, thanks to policies like smart work, flexi hours, work from home blend extremely well making an environment for us to outperform every single day."

Speaking on how IPM India creates an environment of mutual respect, Ashima Khanna, Sr. Tax Analyst, Finance & Planning, said, "Motherhood comes with lot of soul-fulfilling experiences, from listening your baby's first cooing to them taking first independent steps. However, to experience and cherish these precious life moments, every working new-mom longs for 'work-life balance.' IPM India and its culture has always extended the flexibility to manage work. Our DNA of 'We Care' can be truly seen when colleagues who are sensitive and aware of our personal phases, give due space and flexibility for us to grow & balance our commitments to our families."

Narrating how supportive initiatives helped her, Amandeep Saggu, Specialist People Engagement & Int Comms, People & Culture, said, "In today's dynamic professional environment, working mothers have to depend on a synergy between new digital tools, internal company initiatives, and comprehensive support ecosystems to ensure a balance between being a mother and a resolute employee. At IPM India, I have experienced first-hand how these three elements converged to empowered me to achieve a better work-life balance, prioritise my well-being, and pursue my personal and professional goals with confidence."

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

