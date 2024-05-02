Philip Morris International's India affiliate recognised as Top Employer, for the fifth consecutive year

Philip Morris International is also certified as Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute

NEW DELHI, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Philip Morris International's, (PMI) India affiliate, IPM India, has been recognised as a Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year. The certification reflects IPM India's excellence in people practices & firmly establishes the company among the ranks of employers of choice, focused on meeting the needs of a globally diverse workforce. This year PMI has also been certified as a Global Top Employer for the eighth year in a row. Additionally, PMI's affiliates have been recognised as leading employers in 33 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia/Pacific.

The Top Employers Institute recognises excellence in people practices. Its Top Employer program certifies the best employers around the world based on their HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Commenting on the recognition, Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India, said, "We are honored to be recognised as a Top Employer in 2024, a testament to our forward-looking HR policies and people practices along an employee centric culture. The recognition underscores our ongoing commitment to foster an environment conducive to employee growth and success. Over the last few years, we have been on a path of cultural transformation to build a future-ready organisation. Our key focus in this journey has been on employee wellbeing and unlocking the full power of innovation and creativity. That means a work environment where personal situations are understood, differences are valued, and everyone is treated with fairness and respect. We will continue to strive towards providing a supportive and inclusive environment where employees can bring their true selves to work and support each other."

Expressing gratitude towards employees, Jasneet Kaur, People & Culture Director, IPM India, said, "We are delighted to be certified as a Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year. The key attributes that employees look for in an employer are – purpose, empowering culture, work life balance and personal wellbeing. With our I&D & people first strategy at the core, we continue to foster an inclusive environment and elevate employee experience with engaging meet ups, learning & development opportunities through specialised programs & team building opportunities."

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink, said, "Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2024. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year's group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2024."

In addition to the Top Employer recognition, IPM India has been awarded the EQUAL SALARY and Great Place to Work (2020, 2022, 2024) certifications.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognised as an employer of choice. In 2024, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2 300 organisations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 12 million employees globally.

