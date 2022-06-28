Plant Based Protein Market Size to Grow USD 10330 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plant Based Protein Market is Segmented by Type (Wheat Protein, Soy Protein, Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Potato Protein, Hemp Protein , Lupin Protein ), by Application (Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care, Animal Feed, Food and Beverages): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Vitamins & Supplements Category.

The global plant protein market was valued at USD 5865 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 10330 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021-to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Plant protein market are:

Plant protein market growth is predicted to be fueled by consumer shifts to a more nutritional diet focusing on a sustainable lifestyle.

Furthermore, plant-based protein sources are higher in unsaturated fatty acids, which lower LDL cholesterol, a known risk factor for heart disease. Plant foods are also cholesterol-free and can help avoid certain cancers. The plant protein market is likely to grow even more as a result of these benefits.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PLANT PROTEIN MARKET:

Consumer preferences are shifting toward a more nutritional diet focusing on a more sustainable lifestyle and less reliance on animal proteins, as seen by changing consumer preferences. Consumers are shifting from conventional animal-based products to organic and plant-based food products as an optimum food solution, according to a significant percentage of the millennial generation in Western countries. This factor is expected to fuel the plant protein market.

Saturated fat and cholesterol are present in variable amounts in all animal products. Saturated fat consumption has been shown to raise LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. Plant-based proteins are lower in calories and fat, but higher in fiber and vital elements than animal proteins. This in turn is expected to increase the adoption of plant-based protein which will further fuel the plant protein market. Fitness enthusiasts can lower their calorie consumption while increasing the nutritious profile by substituting plant proteins for animal proteins.

Plant foods also include fiber, which aids in the removal of excess hormones that can cause cancers such as breast and prostate cancer. Fiber also aids in the elimination of waste from the digestive tract, which may help prevent colorectal cancer.

Proteins and peptides are one of nanomedicine's most essential and fundamental study topics. Researchers have long regarded plants to be safe, plentiful, renewable, and inexpensive resources in the pharmaceutical, medical, and food sectors.

Nanocarriers constructed from plant proteins can regulate the release of their cargo over an extended length of time. Because the risk of disease transmission from plants to people is low, plant proteins are being evaluated as nanocarriers for medicinal medicines. This aspect might have an impact on plant protein market growth throughout the predicted period.

PLANT PROTEIN MARKET SHARE

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. North America is a major producer of a variety of crops, including soy, wheat, and peas, with the region's total output dominating the worldwide export market. Veganism is becoming more popular in the region, which is propelling plant-based protein products into the mainstream. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to be the most profitable.

Based on type, the soy proteins segment is expected to be the most lucrative. This is due to a higher level of consumer acceptance, the presence of a large number of manufacturers and their large scale of production, the lower cost of plant proteins compared to other types of plant proteins, the easy availability of raw materials, and the wide range of applications in various industries.

Key Companies:

ADM

Cargill

DuPont

Kerry Group

Manildra

Roquette

Tereos

Axiom Foods

Cosucra

CHS

Glanbia Nutritionals

Glico Nutrition

Gushen Group

Yuwang Group

Scents Holdings

Shuangta Food

Oriental Protein

Shandong Jianyuan.

