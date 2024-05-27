Plintron secures Patent for Cost-effective Cloud-Switch based innovative Solution for Roaming Mobile Communication

NEW DELHI, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron, a global leader in digital communications technology solutions, has been awarded a patent which will revolutionise the mobile communication landscape for international roaming subscribers. This patented technology, titled "Method for Providing Mobile Communication for Roaming Subscribers Using Cloud Switch," significantly reducing roaming costs through a path-breaking technology.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman, Plintron said, "This technology has the ability to dynamically switch to a local IMSI while roaming & significantly lowers the cost for service providers and ultimately benefits the end-users. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our focus on delivering cost-effective solutions to our customers."

This invention is expected to have a profound impact on the mobile industry, providing operators with the ability to offer more competitive pricing and improved service quality to travelers worldwide.

Plintron is one of the first MVNAs to support 5G and offer a complete digital experience for its MVNOs. Utilizing its homegrown tech stack, Plintron employs eSIM technology and provides a while-labeled self-care app & portal for digital branding. The company also offers innovations such as real-time OCS-based postpaid billing, which reduces credit risk, fixed mobile convergence, and an award-winning Integrated Connectivity Management Platform for IoT.

Plintron delivers end-to-end support to brands looking to launch their own mobile services with complete handholding from Plintron. This includes full-stack telco SaaS (BSS, OSS, and NSS), readymade roaming alliances, pre-integrated ETOP channels, wholesale airtime, and regulatory support.

Plintron has won several international industry awards including the Mobile Breakthrough Awards in 2023, the Global Brand Awards in 2023 and 2024, and Asian Telecom Awards thrice in a row in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and the MVNO Awards in 2022 and 2023.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communication technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the world's largest multi-country end-to-end MVNA/MVNE, serving clients across six continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries, supported by more than 1000 telecom professionals, Plintron has launched over 175 MVNOs and has activated more than 170 million mobile subscribers. The company has won many global industry awards including "MVNE of the Year" at the MVNOs World Congress in 2022 and 2023, and the Asian Telecom Awards in 2022, 2023 & 2024.

