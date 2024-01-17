P&W Solutions Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Japan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for Transforming Contact Center Operations with Its Innovative Sweet Series Solution

P&W Solutions' sophisticated contact center management platform is highly knowledgeable of Japanese employment culture and significantly optimizes the employee experience and customer experience.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Japan workforce management (WFM) solutions industry and, based on its findings, recognizes P&W Solutions with the 2023 Japan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. P&W Solutions is an industry leader in creating resource management software for contact centers, delivering improved employee experience (EX) and customer experience (CX) to drive higher employee productivity, better CX, and lower operational costs.

P&W Solutions provides a highly scalable and tailor-made management system for contact centers of all sizes. The company stands out for its signature product, Sweet Series. It features a solid total management system, which addresses a variety of business challenges such as administration, scheduling, forecasting, reporting, and compliance with labor and industry regulations. This groundbreaking platform also supports contact center-specific solutions, including Sweet Messenger (a real-time communication and collaboration tool), Sweet Test (a solution focused on testing potential job candidates), and the Sweet Q (a tool that helps customers better understand statistical data in real-time to facilitate decision making).

Furthermore, the Sweet Series platform enables dynamic response to changes in call volume, effective task prioritization, and cost-effective resource allocation. This innovative approach positioned P&W Solutions as an industry leader, offering unmatched world-class solutions that are both innovative and easy to implement.

"Since its establishment in 2002, P&W Solutions has specialized in delivering comprehensive contact center operations management systems. The company's flagship solution "Sweet Series" offers a highly scalable and customized total management system for contact centers of any size and complexity. P&W Solutions has transformed its WFM solution from a cost management tool to an integrated core management system for contact centers," said Sherrel Sonia Roche, Industry Principal, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

P&W Solutions' strategy of constant product improvement and a customer-centric approach were fundamental to the company's outstanding success. The company incorporates customer feedback into its product roadmap to optimize growth potential, meet the ever-evolving customer demands, and adjust its business strategy and product portfolio to reflect the changing needs of the market.

As a result, P&W Solutions' extensive market expertise and accurate business strategies have made it one of the best players in the Japan WFM solutions industry, outperforming its competitors and setting a new industry standard.

"P&W Solutions continues to enhance its offerings, which provides a compelling value proposition to its clients in their changing business environment. Clients value this consultative approach that has contributed to the company's success in the recent years," noted Roche.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

