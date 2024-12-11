Radisson Resort Phan Thiet Celebrates Successful Indo-Vietnamese Cultural Collaboration and Welcomes Indian Tourists

BRUSSELS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson Resort Phan Thiet, a luxurious beachfront property, is excited to announce the success of its recent collaboration with the CD Foundation India, the Consulate General of India (Ho Chi Minh City), Executive Chef from The Park Hotel Hyderabad Mr. Satya Pandari and Bollywood superstar Ms. Shibani Kashyap. This unique cultural exchange aimed at promoting Vietnam as a top destination for Indian tourists was celebrated over a four-day event from September 5th to 8th, 2024, showcasing the resort's commitment to hospitality, culture, and culinary excellence.

An official gathering at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City showcases diplomatic engagement Participants celebrate the vibrant flavors of India at a lively culinary competition Ms. Charu Das - CD Foundation Director and Mr. Prakash Ganesan - General Manager at Radisson Resort Phan Thiet participate in proceedings at the conference

This Indo-Vietnamese initiative brought together two rich cultures through music, food, and tourism. The event featured a grand Indian Food Competition, captivating performances, and networking opportunities for key VVIP delegates from both nations. A special highlight of the event was the live performance by the celebrated Bollywood pop sensation, Ms. Shibani Kashyap, enchanting guests with her mesmerizing music in Ho Chi Minh City and at Radisson Resort Phan Thiet.

A Grand Cultural and Culinary Affair

The event, organized in partnership with the CD Foundation, brought chefs and culinary experts from Hyderabad to the scenic shores of Phan Thiet. The highlight was a prestigious Indian Food Competition finale on September 7th, 2024, judged by Radisson Resort Phan Thiet's very own Executive Chef Mr. Le Trung Kien, The Park Hotel Hyderabad's Executive Chef Mr. Satya Pandari, Ms. Shibani Kashyap and Indian Consul-General of Ho Chi Minh City, Dr. Madan Mohan Sethi. Ten talented chefs competed in this gastronomic battle, showcasing the very best of Indian cuisine and adding a touch of culinary sophistication to the collaboration.

The food competition was the culmination of an online contest, launched on August 15th, to coincide with India's Independence Day, building excitement and engagement across social media in both countries. The final event at the resort was graced by diplomats, VVIP guests, and leading media representatives from Vietnam and India, with the Consulate General of India inaugurating the proceedings.

Fostering Tourism and Cultural Exchange

Radisson Resort Phan Thiet's partnership with the CD Foundation India has opened new pathways for promoting Vietnamese hospitality and culture to Indian travelers, with a particular focus on the magnificent Radisson Resort Phan Thiet. The four-day program, also held in Ho Chi Minh City, included a "Coffee Morning" event hosted by the Consulate General of India, where the resort had the opportunity to present its unique offerings to an influential audience. In addition, the Radisson Resort Phan Thiet's signature dishes were served to distinguished guests, further highlighting the property as a must-visit destination for Indian tourists looking for luxury, relaxation, and world-class service.

"This collaboration is an important milestone in our efforts to welcome more Indian tourists to Vietnam, particularly to Phan Thiet. By showcasing the richness of both cultures through food, music, and partnerships, we hope to inspire new opportunities for travel, cultural exchange, and business between India and Vietnam," said Mr. Prakash Ganesan, General Manager of Radisson Resort Phan Thiet.

Mr. Prakash Ganesan provided an insightful keynote address at the ITE (18th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City) before the entourage travelled to Phan Thiet, where he shared and huge potential for the Indian market in Vietnam, as well as Radisson Resort Phan Thiet's world-class and alluring amenities.

Looking Ahead: Strengthening Ties with India

The successful collaboration marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between Radisson Resort Phan Thiet, the CD Foundation, and Indian cultural and tourism organizations. Following the event in Vietnam, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet will also be featured in the upcoming Vietnamese Food Festival in Hyderabad, India. The festival will offer Indian audiences a taste of Vietnam's culinary heritage, while further promoting the resort as a prime destination for travelers.

About Radisson Resort Phan Thiet Nestled on the serene coastline of Phan Thiet, Vietnam, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet offers a luxurious escape with stunning ocean views, modern amenities, and impeccable service. The resort is renowned for its beautifully designed rooms, gourmet dining options, and a variety of activities for guests, ranging from relaxing beach experiences to immersive cultural tours.

About CD Foundation India The CD Foundation is a Delhi-based organization that connects embassies, missions, and countries through cultural, trade, and tourism initiatives. It specializes in organizing high-profile events, festivals, and exhibitions to promote international partnerships.

Organisation: photography and social media coverage was organised by the dedicated team at Heads On Pillows, Radisson Resort Phan Thiet's trusted digital marketing partner

