Rainbow Children's Hospital Organizes Open House of its New Facility in Chennai, at Anna Nagar

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Children's Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, a renowned chain of hospitals specializing in pediatrics, obstetrics, and gynecology organized an open house of its 3rd hospital in Chennai, at Anna Nagar. The event was organized for doctors, well-wishers, patients, young parents and families to take a tour of the stellar facility. With a legacy of 24 years, this new facility marks the group's 19th hospital, further solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to children and women.

Lamp lighting by Dr Ramesh Kancharla, CMD - Rainbow Group, at the open house of Rainbow Children's Hospital's new unit at Anna Nagar, Chennai.

The group currently operates two hospitals in Chennai, located in Guindy and Sholinganallur. The latest addition, in Anna Nagar, is a modern 80-bed children's and maternity hospital, which will serve as a significant spoke hospital, playing a crucial role in Rainbow's network in Chennai. This hospital will provide comprehensive pediatric and obstetrics services, which includes 24X7 consultant led emergency care in pediatrics and obstetrics, outpatient services and level 3 Neonatal and Pediatric intensive care services. The hospital is scheduled to commence its operations on 1st week of March, this year.

This large build-to-suit hospital that will offer excellent care under experienced and skilled consultants will complement the services offered at the existing Hub hospital at Guindy. In addition to obstetrics and gynecology, BirthRight will also provide fertility care, reinforcing Rainbow's comprehensive approach to healthcare.

Known for its exceptional patient care, Rainbow Children's Hospital boasts advanced infrastructure and round-the-clock consultant-led services. The group's latest endeavor aims to make premium healthcare accessible to larger population of Chennai and a part of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Chairman and Managing Director of Rainbow Children's Hospital, expressed his excitement, stating, "With our 3rd hospital in Chennai, we are excited to make our world-class healthcare services more accessible to the residents of Chennai. In keeping with the brand ethos, the facility has been designed with child centric environment and soothing interiors to make it appealing to children and we are set to start off with the operations from the 1st week of March, this year.

This hospital will further augment our hub and spoke model to provide wider coverage and better access. Based on the requirement, we shall plan for more spokes in the city. Our commitment to providing advanced, compassionate care remains undisturbed, and we look forward to positively impacting the lives of families in the region."

About Rainbow Children's Hospital:

Set up in the year 1999, Rainbow Children's Hospital is a leading chain of hospitals dedicated to pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology and fertility. With a rich history spanning to 24 years, Rainbow has consistently delivered exceptional healthcare services including quaternary care services like the pediatric liver transplant, renal transplant and BMT through its advanced infrastructure and expert care. Interestingly, the hospital group offers a range of organic and natural woman and child care products under the name Butterfly Essentials.

The group operates 19 hospitals and 3 clinics across the country, including the newly inaugurated facility in Anna Nagar. The group operates in hub and spoke model with a hub and 7 spokes in Hyderabad, a hub and 3 spokes in Bengaluru, and a hub and 2 spokes in Chennai. Notably, the hospital chain has an exclusive pediatric cardiac care center – Rainbow Children's Heart Institute, in Hyderabad.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347307/Anna_Nagar_Launch.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076175/RCH_Logo.jpg