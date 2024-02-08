Rainbow Group Unveils Butterfly Essentials - Range of Products for Women and Children

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainbow Children's Hospital group, a leading chain of hospitals for pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology offering services for over 2 decades, proudly unveiled Butterfly Essentials, a specialized store with a range of products, to meet the unique needs of women and children. The launch event, held at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, was graced by the presence of Ms Sneha Reddy Allu, who officially inaugurated the store.

Left to Right: Dr Pranathi Reddy, Dr Ramesh Kancharla, Dr Dinesh Kumar Chirla and Ms Sneha Reddy Allu

Butterfly Essentials promises to redefine the retail landscape for parents, offering an extensive array of products including women and baby care products. The store's distinctive feature lies in its commitment to organic and natural ingredients, providing a secure and nurturing environment for mothers and children.

"About a year ago, our team conceptualized an idea to create a brand that serves as a comprehensive solution for the diverse needs of both mothers and children, we aimed for something beyond the ordinary. Our vision was to create a range of products that would be gentle and grounded in science. Today, I am delighted that the brand that represents the culmination of that vision, Butterfly Essentials is unveiled. Butterfly Essentials is more than just a collection of products; it is reflection of our dedication to providing quality care", said Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, CMD, Rainbow Children's Hospital.

About Butterfly Essentials

Butterfly Essentials is a boutique brand dedicated to providing a thoughtfully curated range of products that are meticulously crafted from non-toxic materials like wood and crochet, for children's playtime and skill development; baby clothing that is cozy by style and comfortable by the fabric and functionality, and women and baby care products made from organic and natural ingredients. With a commitment to quality and sustainability, Butterfly Essentials aims to become a trusted companion for mothers and children.

About Rainbow Hospital Group

Rainbow Children's Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals is a leading chain of hospital that provides services in paediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology including quaternary care services, including pediatric organ transplants – liver, kidney transplants and BMT. The group also offers fertility services along with a range of mother and child care products. With a commitment to excellence and innovation in pediatric medicine, Rainbow Children's Hospital has become a trusted name in child healthcare.

