Ready Computing Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in both healthcare and IT services and solutions industries, is proud to announce it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Ready Computing can sell products and manage services with Google Cloud as well as build applications and solutions using Google Cloud technology. This new partnership gives Ready Computing the opportunity to expand its IT offerings to customers through Google Cloud services, demonstrates proven expertise in managed services and complete customer support from small to large scale platforms and applications.

"Our team is now able to offer more comprehensive cloud solutions and provide expertise, guidance, and direction for companies currently using or are planning to use cloud services," said Chad Root, Vice President of the Managed Services Department at Ready Computing. "It's imperative that current and future clients have access to these capabilities to support strategic decision-making."

For any company that's interested in migrating to the cloud, some of the key advantages are greater flexibility and faster agility. Through its partnership with Google Cloud, Ready Computing can now leverage Google Cloud's vast global infrastructure. For example, Channels, one of Ready Computing's flagship services, is hosted and developed on Google Cloud. This allows for the platform to be resilient, responsive in performance, and access the advantages of the Google Cloud Healthcare API. Ready Computing, with support from an authorized Google Cloud distributor, is also an approved partner for Google Workspace, giving Ready Computing the opportunity to work with customers that want to move to Google Workspace and assist them with the purchase of correct licenses and tools.

To learn more about Ready Computing and its end-to-end technology services and solutions, visit www.readycomputing.com.

About Ready Computing

Established in 2011, Ready Computing specializes in implementing health information exchanges for federal, state, and commercial entities. Headquartered in New York City, and strategically located across the U.S., Canada and Europe, the company partners with its clients to deliver industry-leading expertise in systems integration, health information exchange and application development. To learn more, visit www.readycomputing.com.

