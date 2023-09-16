Representatives of International Accreditation Bodies, Heads of Global FT Ranked Institutes, Business Leaders and Government Officials at Woxsen University's Global Executive Summit

HYDERABAD, India , Sept. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In association with the World's prestigious bodies AMBA and Business Graduates Association, Woxsen University has organised Global Executive Summit on 14-15th September at Woxsen University campus, Kamkole. This 2-day event centred around the theme Re-Imagining Higher Education, #Future You has brought together the world's most influential Academicians, C-Level Executives & Business Leaders, aimed at sharing insights and strategies for success in today's rapidly changing academic and business landscape.

The Chief Guest, Fernando Heredia Noguer, Consul General of Spain in Mumbai embarking upon the India-Spain diplomatic relations. Dr. Stephanie Bryannt, EVP & Global Chief Accreditation officer, AACSB, expressing her views on how business schools can change the world. Dr. Kashi Balachandran, Emeritus Professor, NYU Stern School of Business during a fireside chat.

Building upon the success of the 2022 Global Impact Summit and Executive Council Forum, the Global Executive Summit 2023 seeks to create a Learner-Centred education landscape. The renewal of joint call to action in the form of a Manifesto was signed by Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice-President, Woxsen University; Victor Hedenberg, Membership Director, AMBA & BGA (UK); Mr. Nishit Jain, Sr. Spl. Advsior, EFMD Asia and Dr. Kashi Balachandran, Emeritus Professor, NYU Stern School of Business. The signatories have pledged to collaborate and execute a comprehensive plan of action that will empower their institutions to embrace learner-centred education and align with the aspirations of Vision 2023.

Global Executive Summit Manifesto 2023

Key Issues Plan of Action 1. Technological implementations to be achieved · Conduct a comprehensive technology assessment of the university's infrastructure and systems. · Develop a roadmap for integrating emerging technologies into teaching and administrative processes. · Invest in upgrading hardware and software to support new technological initiatives. 2. Industry-oriented lifelong learning · Establish partnerships with industry leaders and organizations to understand their needs. · Design and offer skill-based courses and certifications aligned with industry demands. · Provide opportunities for students to engage in internships and real-world projects. 3. Next steps in internationalisation strategies · Strengthen existing collaborations with international universities. · Develop joint research programs with global counterparts. · Increase the number of international faculty and guest lectures. 4. The future steps to reduce tuition costs · Analyse the university's financial structure and identify areas for cost optimization. · Explore grant opportunities, scholarships, and financial aid programs. · Implement sustainable cost-saving measures without compromising on quality. 5. Defining and redefining leadership in Higher Education · Develop leadership training programs for faculty, staff, and students. · Foster a culture of inclusive and participatory leadership across the campus. · Recognize and showcase successful leadership examples within the university. 6. The new student experience · Enhance academic support services and counselling for students. · Improve campus facilities and create vibrant student spaces. · Organize extracurricular and cultural events to foster a sense of community.

The Chief Guest of the summit, Fernando Heredia Noguer, Consul General of Spain in Mumbai embarking upon the India-Spain diplomatic relations said, "Spain has 67 years of diplomatic relations with India. Some of the top universities of Spain are already partnered with Woxsen and I would like to encourage Woxsen to extend collaborations with many more universities in Spain."

"In an ever-changing world, business schools need to study the problems, Come up with an output which creates an impact, all through a Collective Impact Model. They should do CSR, ERS activities, help local schools and use their business school expertise to make the world a better place," said the Guest of Honour, Dr. Stephanie Bryannt, EVP & Global Chief Accreditation officer, AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), a top business school accreditation in the world, while expressing her views on how business schools can change the world.

The Global Executive Summit 2023 saw a stellar & illustrious line-up of Representatives of International Accreditation Bodies, Heads of leading universities with Global FT ranking, Business Tycoons & Officials from Government of India such as

Amy Memon, Regional Head, South Asia, AACSB

Victor Hedenberg, Membership Director, AMBA

Nishit Jain, Sr. Spl. Advsior, EFMD Asia

Evgenia Pashkevich, Associate Dean, IBS Ranepa

Shivraj Kanungo, Vice Dean, The George Washington University

Dr. Mario João Cortinhal, Dean, ISCTE Instituto Universitário deLisboa

Ashish Kumar Jaiswar, Head of Business Dpmt., London South Bank University

Chandirka Parmar, PRME Chapter Chair, India

Jonathan D' Souza, CHRO, Welspun One Logistics Parks

Soubir Bhatt, Chairman & CEO, V&E Swiss Worldwide

Anurag Sharma, Ex Director(on shore), ONGC

Mannepalli Baladitya, Air Marshall(Retd.), Indian Air Force

Srinivas Kollipara, Group President, Xelpmoc

In a fireside chat with the Guest of Honour on 'What's the most impactful change in designing the wow experience for students?,' Dr. Kashi Balachandran, Emeritus Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, said "Indian students should go abroad and international students should come down to India. There is nothing like an exposure that a student can get by exploring different countries, engaging with people from various cultures."

The 2-day Summit addressed many key topics through Plenary sessions that included Reimagining the role of higher education in 2023, How does technology impact the future workforce, Exploring the journey for the lifelong learner in collaboration with industry certification, Is the future of higher education leadership balancing multiple purposes, what if internationalization ceased to exist as we know it and what if tuition wasn't a barrier to graduation?

Dr. Raul V. Rodriguez, Vice-President, Woxsen University speaking about the summit said, "Global Executive Summit reflects our dedication to shaping the future of higher education, fostering sustainability, and driving innovation through a learner-centred approach. Together, we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of academia and business, inspiring positive change and paving the way for a brighter tomorrow."

The power-packed summit witnessed high-level discussions on topics ranging from higher education, global economics and emerging markets to disruptive technologies and innovative processes. Through a combination of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions, the attendees have gained valuable insights on the latest trends and best practices in their industries, and learnt how to stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Sciences. With 100+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #1, All India Top Emerging Engineering Colleges, Outlook I-Care 2023, Rank #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, #16 Top 50 Business schools for Research in India, IIRF 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212730/Fernando_Heredia.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212731/Stephanie_Bryannt.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212732/Kashi_Balachandran.jpg

SOURCE Woxsen University