Woxsen University's School of Arts and Design organizes Hyderabad's first design show - Design Vanguard 2024

Themed around sustainability, the event displayed 20 innovative projects to address contemporary challenges.

5 J.Qork products were unveiled, a sustainable lifestyle brand and a real business entirely managed by students of Woxsen University.

HYDERABAD, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a new era of design excellence and providing a much-needed platform for emerging talents in the field to showcase their work, Woxsen University's School of Arts and Design organized Hyderabad's first design show, 'Design Vanguard 2024', at T-Works in Hyderabad. The tagline of Design Vanguard was 'Design for Everyone,' which unequivocally emphasized the inclusivity and diversity inherent in design.

Adivi Sesh, Actor & Director; Katja Larsen, Man(Mikah) Zhao unveiling J.Qork Products A show case of J.Qork products by Fashion Design students

Twenty innovative projects were unveiled at the event, themed on socially relevant and important issues such as Climate Change, MedTech, Disaster Management, Craft Innovation, Inclusive Design, Mental Wellness, and Heritage Conservation. With sustainability as a key factor behind the selection of materials, the entire event showcased the University's commitment to addressing contemporary challenges and shaping a better future through design innovation.

This first-of-its-kind initiative displayed the finest works of Woxsen University's talented students and provided a glimpse into the innovative design endeavours at the university. The event was attended by Adivi Sesh, renowned Actor & Director, who served as the Chief Guest; Dr. S. Arun Kumar Pandu, Director and Head of Office Development Commissioner for Handlooms at the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India (Hyderabad); Parag Trivedi, Senior Director of User Experience at Salesforce and ex-UX Director at Microsoft; Tasleem Arif, Managing Director of Oppo India; Mr. Srinivas Kollipara - Group Vice President Of Xelpmoc Design & Tech Limited, Man (Mikah) Zhao, Lecturer in Management and Entrepreneurship at Birmingham City University, among others.

Speaking about the event, Adivi Sesh, renowned Actor and Director and Chief Guest, said, "I wish I had access to something like this when I was 18 or 19 years old. The Design Vanguard is beautiful, and Woxsen University is doing a wonderful job with the students here. I loved all the student projects showcased, particularly the one where a student made a film using Kondapalli toys. If given a chance to design, I would love to join here as a student."

The event also hosted young fashion enthusiasts, accompanied by their parents. The platform not only ignited their interest in the field of fashion design but also provided insights into the developments in this field and industry to help them in building a promising future in the fashion world.

Underscoring the transformative power of student-driven initiatives in the realm of design, J.Qork—a sustainable lifestyle brand and an integral part of University's Design Capstone project, entirely driven by design students—made its debut at the event. J.Qork is a real business entirely managed by design students of Woxsen University, where five ground-breaking products were unveiled. As a special presentation, fashion design students led an engaging J.Qork Product Walk, showcasing the craftsmanship and inspiration behind the unique creations.

Sharing her thoughts, Dr. Adity Saxena, Dean, School of Arts & Design Woxsen University, said, "Recognizing the evolving needs of the industry and the emerging opportunities, it's crucial to create a platform for exceptionally talented design students to showcase their best work and innovative concepts. It is also essential that we utilize the transformative power of design to bring about positive social change. Design Vanguard represents our earnest effort in this direction—it not only highlights the unique design endeavours at Woxsen University but also serves as a bridge connecting talent with the diverse demands of various industries."

Remarkably, Design Vanguard 2024 offered engaging workshops providing hands-on experience to participants in diverse artistic mediums, catering to both beginners and enthusiasts alike. The participants explored the art of origami with 'Crease to Craft,' delved into water color techniques with 'Palettes and Puddles,' experienced linocut printing with 'Inked Impressions,' and learned caricatures in 'Any Body Can Draw.' These workshops managed by faculty members and design students aimed to provide a creative space for the participants to explore and enjoy their creativity.

At the event, attendees were treated to an immersive guided tour of Design Vanguard projects, providing firsthand insight into innovative design concepts. Additionally, participants had the chance of engaging in stimulating design talks delivered by esteemed dignitaries, enriching the experience further.

Parag Trivedi, Senior Director of User Experience at Salesforce, ex-UX Director at Microsoft, said, "Sustainability, driving positive change, and balancing industry demands through design are critical for sustainable development, and the innovative design concepts at Design Vanguard 2024 not only address industry needs but also foster social impact, empowering students to showcase their visionary ideas."

The Design Vanguard 2024 at Woxsen University is a first-of-its-kind initiative, dedicated to providing a platform for students from Industrial Design, Interior Design, Communication Design, and Fashion Design to exhibit their finest works to industry professionals, potential employers, academia, media, and government. This year, the event introduced the industry to their work under one roof in Hyderabad and facilitated networking opportunities within the design community, corporates, design leaders, educational institutes, social sectors, startups, policymakers, celebrities, and influencers. It set a precedent for innovative, sustainable design solutions, fostering collaboration across diverse sectors, and paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future.

