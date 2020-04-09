Ribbon and LogMeIn Work Together to Dynamically Respond to Increased Network Traffic Demands

Ribbon's market-leading session border controllers and network-wide licensing model solutions help ensure that LogMeIn can seamlessly manage unprecedented demand for its UCC solutions due to dramatic increase in number of remote workers

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that LogMeIn (Nasdaq: LOGM), a market leader in remote work, including solutions for unified communications and collaboration (UCC), identity and access management, and customer engagement and support, is leveraging key solutions from Ribbon's comprehensive cloud and edge software portfolio to help meet increased network traffic demands.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations are increasingly turning to LogMeIn's popular UCC portfolio, including products like GoToMeeting and GoToWebinar, to support their remote workforces. Ribbon's market-leading Session Border Controller (SBC) 7000, Policy and Routing Solution (PSX), C3 Call Session Controller, and G9 Media Gateway all support LogMeIn's advanced Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) operations for the company's UCC products. In addition, LogMeIn is taking advantage of Ribbon's Network-Wide License (NWL) model with burst licensing to enable greater flexibility to meet dynamically changing network capacity demands.

"We have experienced unprecedented growth in the usage of our unified communications and collaboration products over the past month due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the seismic shift in the number of employees working from home," said Ian Pitt, CIO at LogMeIn. "By leveraging Ribbon's carrier-grade, highly scalable solutions and the flexible Network-Wide Licensing model with burst licensing, we are well prepared to seamlessly scale with the demand. Ribbon's solutions have been very stable under the increased load, which has allowed us to continue to provide the quality and reliability our customers expect. We will be looking to deploy additional Ribbon resources as we continue to expand and grow."

"We are delighted that our market-proven solutions are helping customers, like LogMeIn, to easily accommodate unexpected spikes in traffic demands," said Steven Bruny, Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas Region for Ribbon. "LogMeIn's UCC portfolio includes some of the most well-known and trusted collaboration solutions in the marketplace, so we are extremely proud that they have entrusted Ribbon to help them meet this growing demand from their customers."

LogMeIn's extensive portfolio of remote work solutions includes the popular GoToSuite of products, GoToMyPC, RescueAssist and more to make it easy to connect, access and support teams quickly and professionally, regardless of where users are located.

Ribbon's SBC 7000 delivers some of the industry's highest capacity signaling, media and transcoding capabilities via simple software licenses. The Ribbon PSX solution delivers a centralized intelligent routing engine that manages the security, complexity and cost of routing calls within a network. The G9 Converged Gateway provides advanced protocol, interface, security, signaling, and media processing support across all wireless and wireline, access and core, and IP and TDM environments. Ribbon's C3 Call Session Controller provides service convergence and feature transparency across a wide range of wireless, wireline, TDM, and IP networks.

Key Takeaways:

LogMeIn is leveraging several components of Ribbon's extensive cloud and edge software portfolio to manage increased network capacity due to the dramatic increase in remote workers.

LogMeIn has seamlessly managed unprecedented demand for its UCC solutions due to the COVID-19 global pandemic forcing companies to go to distributed workplace models.

Ribbon's Network-Wide Licensing with burst licensing allows LogMeIn to optimize SBC session utilization by managing a single pool of session licenses across the entire network. This means LogMeIn can respond to dynamically changing peak traffic levels versus being limited to a per-node basis.

Ribbon's market-leading SBC 7000, Policy and Routing Solution, C3 Call Session Controller, and G9 Media Gateway are all helping LogMeIn deliver the latest in communications and security capabilities to its customers.

LogMeIn expects to deploy additional Ribbon resources as part of its continued growth and expansion.

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration and remote work, LogMeIn has the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, from home, in the office or on-the-go. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn's combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world's top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access management, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, agility and automation and includes optical and packet networking, core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, and leading-edge software security and analytics tools. To learn more, visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statement regarding delivering value to customers that use Ribbon's products. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

