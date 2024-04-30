SBICAPS and Concern India Foundation handover 4 Ambulances to Health Centres at Nashik & Chh.Sambhajinagar

SBICAPS has been working towards making basic healthcare facilities accessible in Karjat, Raigad, Palghar and Nashik under its CSR programme

MUMBAI, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the critical necessity for enhanced healthcare accessibility, SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS) and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partner Concern India Foundation have made available four ambulance vehicles to health centres in Nashik and Chh. Sambhajinagar. One Type C - Advanced Life Support Ambulance, equipped with essential emergency tools such as a ventilator, multipara monitor, suction machine, and automatic defibrillator has been handed over for the health centre at Chh.Sambhajinagar, Gangapur Taluka, THO Office. Additionally, three Type B TRAX ambulances, specifically designed to address immediate first aid requirements, bridging the geographical gap and ensuring prompt initial medical care have been allocated to Pangarne PHC Taluka in Surguna, Thanapada PHC Taluka in Thrimbak, and Kaluste PHC in Taluka Igatpuri, Nashik.

The ambulances were handed over to the respective PHCs at the Zilla Parishad office in Nashik by the SBICAPS team comprising Shri Virendra Bansal – MD & CEO, SBICAPS & Shri Shesh Ram Verma – President & COO, SBICAPS amongst others. The event was graced by representatives from the Nashik and Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Health Departments - Shri Jalaj Sharma, Collector, IAS, Smt. Ashima Mittal, CEO Zilla Parishad Nashik, IAS, Dr Kapil Aher – Deputy Director, Nashik Division (Health), DHO Dr Sudhakar More Sir, District Health Officer, Nashik & Dr Charudatta Shinde – Civil Surgeon – Nashik, Dr. Tupe, THO Gangapur and the Concern India Foundation team.

SBICAPS, as part of its CSR efforts has been working in partnership with Concern India Foundation for the last four years towards strengthening the basic infrastructure of health centres at Raigad and Nashik districts of Maharashtra. Since 2020, SBICAPS has been working towards making basic healthcare facilities accessible to all and has supported 15 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) and 1 Community Healthcare centre in Karjat, Raigad, Palghar and Nashik districts of Maharashtra.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Virendra Bansal, MD & CEO, SBICAPS said, "This initiative is a continuation of our efforts to strengthen healthcare services at the ground level across Maharashtra and particularly these 4 centres where we have provided these ambulances. We truly believe that strengthening sub-centres and primary health care centres not only addresses the health and well-being of millions but also decreases mortality numbers. Today, with this handover, we are hopeful that the advanced life support ambulance for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) and these 3 ambulances for PHCs in Nashik will facilitate the timely transfer of patients to the respective district hospital during emergencies, ensuring better healthcare outcomes and saving precious lives."

"Concern is committed to enhancing healthcare accessibility. This is part of our ethos of empowering communities for a healthier tomorrow. We have provided advanced ambulance services in Nashik, to bridge the gap in healthcare access, ensuring that no one is left behind in times of need," says Kavita Shah, CEO, Concern India Foundation.

Indian public healthcare system, as per Indian Public Health Standard norms, is structured into three levels: primary, secondary, and tertiary. Particularly, the rural population, especially the impoverished, rely heavily on the services provided by the Sub-health centre and PHC. However, the current healthcare infrastructure faces challenges due to inadequate facilities at the sub-centres, leading to a surge in patients seeking emergency care at the PHC or district hospital. This influx of patients places significant strain on the PHC, making it difficult to effectively cater to the needs of these sub-centres. Despite the presence of a three-tier healthcare system, timely access to medical facilities remains an issue, particularly during emergencies and for secondary-level illnesses. This is primarily due to the remote locations of interior regions and limited transportation options.

This initiative aims to ensure immediate medical attention for patients in emergencies, with the ambulance fully prepared to initiate treatment upon arrival.

About SBI Capital Markets Ltd (SBICAPS):

SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS), incorporated in 1986 as a wholly owned subsidiary of State Bank of India, is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker and Research Analyst. It offers the entire bouquet of investment banking and corporate advisory services. The service bouquet includes the full range of financial advisory services under one umbrella covering Project Advisory and Structured Financing, Capital Markets, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, ESG Advisory, Startup Advisory and Stressed Assets Resolution. Headquartered in Mumbai, SBICAPS has 7 Regional Offices of which 6 are in India (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and New Delhi, and one overseas at ADGM, Abu Dhabi) and 2 wholly owned subsidiaries - SBI Securities Limited and SBI Trustee Company Limited.

For more information, please visit – www.sbicaps.com

About Concern India Foundation

Concern India Foundation, a registered non-profit organization, was established as a public charitable trust in 1991. Its mission, encapsulated in the motto "Helping People Help Themselves," is centered on empowering vulnerable individuals and communities to attain self-sufficiency. Over the course of 33 years, the foundation has positively impacted the lives of more than 5 million beneficiaries across 16 states. Its focus on education, health, and community development addresses fundamental aspects of human well-being. Through their inclusive approach, the foundation's supported programs have reached a diverse range of target groups, including children, women, men, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, and rural communities from marginalized sections of society across India.

For more information, please visit – www.concernindiafoundation.org