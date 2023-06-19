SBICAPS inaugurates new corporate office in BKC, Mumbai

Celebrates new office opening with a CSR grant of Rs 50 Lakhs to aid hearing impaired children

MUMBAI, India, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SBICAPS, a wholly owned subsidiary and investment banking arm of State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced the opening of its new corporate office in Bandra Kurla Complex, shifting from Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. Inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI), in the presence of Shri Swaminathan J, MD (CB & Subsidiaries), Shri C.S. Setty, MD (International Banking, Global Markets & Technology), Shri Ashwani Kumar Tewari, MD (Risk, Compliance & SARG), Shri Alok Kumar Choudhary, MD (Retail Business & Operations) and Shri Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director & CEO, SBICAPS. The new Corporate Office in Mumbai's financial hub is planned to leverage the immense potential of this dynamic business hub and act as catalyst to propel SBICAPS's growth across Capital Markets, M&A, Project Finance Advisory & Loan Syndication, ESG Advisory, Start-ups Advisory, Business & Project Advisory, and more.

Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI speaking at the inauguration ceremony of SBICAPS new corporate office in BKC, Mumbai.

"SBICAPS is considered to be a proud institution which has provided the leading investment bankers in this country. Today there are myriad opportunities in the Indian economy which SBICAPS can leverage be it in the equity or debt capital markets space or project advisory, M&A or any other client requirements. Moving to the heart of the new CBD which is located here in BKC will generate more and better synergies, which to my mind is very critical for the success of the organization. This move also brings SBICAPS in the same vicinity as many of our subsidiaries, which we believe will aid in quicker coordination between functions, provide holistic solutions to our clients and drive synergies across the SBI Group creating value for the customers. SBICAPS is thus uniquely positioned to leverage our strengths. With this move, the company has all the required ingredients to scale greater heights in its growth," said Shri Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI.

In line with SBICAPS' ethos of client centricity and client first always, the shift to the new premises highlights the investment bank's commitment to be a torch bearer in the ascent of the Indian Financial Markets.

"This is yet another milestone in our ever-evolving journey. The shift to our new office will provide our teams unparalleled access to key financial institutions and a diverse network of industry professionals. This proximity will foster greater collaboration, enhance networking opportunities, and enable us to forge valuable partnerships to drive our expansion and to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving financial landscape. Moreover, the office premises, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, is purposefully designed to accommodate the unique needs of a modern investment banking firm, and creates an environment conducive to innovation, efficiency, and productivity. Our teams will thrive in this sophisticated workspace and be able to deliver exceptional service to our clients. We are excited about the limitless potential this move holds and look forward to the exciting journey ahead," said Shri Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director & CEO, SBICAPS.

SBI Group has always been a contributor to social good and to celebrate the opening of the new corporate office in BKC, SBICAPS entrusted a CSR grant of Rs 50 Lakhs to Vipla Foundation associated project DHVANI, an early intervention centre for hearing impaired children. Under the grant, SBICAPS will support the annual operating expenses of Dhvani Early Intervention Centre in Bandra which includes both operating and capex requirements. Shri Dinesh Khara presented a cheque of Rs 50 Lakhs to Pramod Nigudkar, CEO, Vipla Foundation.

Vipla Foundation (registered as Save The Children India) is a Mumbai-based, national-level non-profit organization that envisions India to be a child-friendly nation. Dhvani Early Intervention Centre focusses on early diagnosis & intervention with children from impoverished backgrounds suffering from hearing loss, to develop essential listening skills & spoken language naturally, and eventually mainstream them into the world of sound.

SBICAPS new corporate office is located at Parinee Crescenzo in BKC, Bandra - Mumbai. SBICAPS currently has its regional offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. In January this year, SBICAPS opened a regional office in Bengaluru to focus on infrastructure, defence, and start-ups.

SBICAPS is one of India's oldest Investment Banks and is known for its body of work and contribution to nation building.

About SBI Capital Markets Ltd (SBICAPS):

SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS), incorporated in 1986 as a wholly owned subsidiary of State Bank of India, is a SEBI registered Category I Merchant Banker and Research Analyst. It offers the entire bouquet of investment banking and corporate advisory services. The service bouquet includes Project Advisory and Structured Financing, ESG Advisory, Capital Markets products, Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity and Stressed Assets Resolution.

Headquartered in Mumbai, SBICAPS has 6 Regional Offices across India (Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and New Delhi) and 3 wholly owned subsidiaries – SBICAP Securities Limited, SBICAP Ventures Limited and SBICAP Trustee Company Limited. The Regional Offices are located strategically at major business hubs in the country and closely liaise with clients there at and nearby centres. The subsidiaries of SBICAP offer Equity Broking & Research, Security Agency & Debenture Trusteeship and Private Equity Investment & Asset Management.

For more information, please visit – www.sbicaps.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105104/SBICAPS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993656/4094225/SBICAPS_New_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SBI Capital Markets Limited (SBICAPS)