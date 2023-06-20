Scapia launches revolutionary new credit card for travel lovers in association with Federal Bank

From shopping to dining, every spend can help users plan their next global adventure

BENGALURU, India, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, travelling is no longer a luxury but a lifestyle. Addressing this trend, Scapia, a FinTech operating in stealth mode over the last year, announced a credit card and app for customers to turn their daily expenses into rewards. The credit card has been introduced in partnership with one of India's leading private sector banks, Federal Bank, and is based on the VISA network. Customers can use the card in over 150 countries across a million merchants and access transactions in real time within the Scapia app.

Scapia, in association with Federal Bank, announced a credit card for customers to turn their daily expenses into rewards.

Say goodbye to traditional reward systems and hello to Scapia Coins

With the average Indian credit card user spending approximately ₹15,000 per month, the standard reward systems simply aren't cutting it. Scapia aims to rewrite the narrative by offering 10% rewards on every transaction, minting these rewards into Scapia coins. These coins then become a ticket to the world, redeemable for flights and hotel stays across the globe, with a user-friendly, one-click redemption on the Scapia app. In addition, Scapia offers 20% rewards on every hotel stay and flight booked from within the app. Scapia coins are convertible with 5 Scapia Coins equalling 1 Rupee.

An unmatched travel experience that makes users feel like a VIP: Zero forex markup, unlimited domestic lounge access, zero joining fees

Scapia is also rolling out the red carpet for its users with a suite of unbeatable features. No joining fee, zero forex markup on international spends, unlimited domestic lounge access, and a convenient no-cost EMI option titled 'Travel Now, Pay Later.' The fully digital onboarding process on the Scapia app will make users feel like they're entering an exclusive club.

Scapia is the brainchild of Anil Goteti, a seasoned consumer tech expert and former Senior Vice President at Flipkart, whose passion for travel is the driving force behind the brand. Goteti shares, "Scapia is more than a credit card. It's a commitment to making travel accessible for everyone who dreams of seeing the world. It's a new way to reward young Indian travellers."

With credit card usage in India at an all-time high, Scapia is poised to change the way people finance their travel.

Federal Bank's Executive Director, Shalini Warrier, expressed her enthusiasm for the venture, saying, "Partnering with Scapia is a promising step towards offering fresh, appealing benefits to millennials who are eager to travel. Together, we aim to help our customers bring their travel dreams to life."

Scapia app is available for download on the Google Play Store & Apple App Store. For more information, customers can visit the website. (For offline print, use www.scapia.cards)

About Scapia

Scapia is a fintech company built on the belief that the world and humanity get richer when people travel. The brand offers financial products and travel services for young millennials & Gen-Z through their co-branded credit card. Connecting travellers with millions of merchants across the globe, the card is accepted in India and over 150 countries.

