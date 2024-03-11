Secureworks Earns Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Global Extended Detection and Response Market

"Innovation powerhouse" Secureworks applauded for its innovation and customer-first approach which makes them "a force to be reckoned with in the XDR market"

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has today announced that it has honored Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, with the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in Extended Detection and Response (XDR). Following an independent assessment of the global XDR market, Frost awarded the accolade to Secureworks based on its strategy effectiveness and execution, competitive differentiation, and customer experience. According to the analyst, Secureworks is "a force to be reckoned with in the XDR market" and "an innovation powerhouse".

Secureworks Award Logo

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction. In the third quarter of FY24, annual recurring revenue for Secureworks Taegis™ platform grew 25% on a year-over-year basis.

Secureworks helps over 4,000 global customers across more than 70 countries secure their mission and reduce their cyber risk. The open Taegis XDR platform is powered by petabytes of global threat data, AI, and human intelligence to deliver excellent detection and response. It does this by offering visibility across the entire attack surface with native endpoint and network controls, plus hundreds of out-of-the-box integrations across endpoint, network, cloud, email, identity, and other systems. Built-in Automation and AI capabilities help organizations minimize false positives and accelerate response times. Real-world threat intelligence is constantly fed into the platform based on research and analysis from Secureworks Counter Threat Unit™.

Lucas Ferreyra, cybersecurity industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "The Secureworks portfolio is tightly integrated and works as a well-oiled machine that improves customer security outcomes thanks to a strategy that includes market growth and expansion initiatives, flexibility, technology innovation, and an effective approach to XDR solutions."

"Secureworks Taegis XDR enables security professionals to focus on the truly important alerts, provides them with avenues to seek an expert's help, and allows customers to leverage existing cybersecurity investments, promoting collaboration and increasing cyber resilience," added Ferreyra. "With its customer-first approach and strong overall performance, Secureworks earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the XDR market."

Secureworks offers XDR and MDR customers access to security experts around the clock in under 90 seconds. Innovations, including AI-powered Threat Score, also enable analysts to realize productivity savings of over 50%.

"The nature of threats is evolving fast, the amount of time between threat actor initial entry and execution of an attack has dropped significantly to under 24 hours. To change the dynamics of cyber-crime, we are laser-focused on innovating to equip cyber defenders with the most efficient capabilities to outpace the adversary. We are proud to offer a market-leading XDR platform that enables cyber defenders to detect and respond to these threats in under an hour. With integrated AI and automation, we support them to scale to meet changing threats, accelerate response times and reduce analyst workloads. Receiving this award from Frost & Sullivan is great recognition and endorsement of our mission," said Kyle Falkenhagen, Chief Product Officer, Secureworks.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of over 4,000 organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

