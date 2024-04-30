Seraphic Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Protection against Malware and Data Leakage with Its Zero Trust Browser Security Solution

Seraphic Security ZTBS solution secures the browser without interrupting user workflow and productivity to protect user privacy and prevent data leakage for a smooth experience.

SAN ANTONIO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan assessed the zero trust browser security (ZTBS) market, and based on its findings, recognizes Seraphic Security with the 2024 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company leverages zero trust policies at the authentication layer in its browser agnostic ZTBS solution to provide data loss prevention (DLP), governance, security, and connectivity to turn any browser into a centrally secured and managed enterprise browser. The enterprise solution delivers robust security and governance to all browsers while preserving the native experience for the end users. Seraphic Security also offers zero trust private access (ZTPA) capabilities for internally hosted applications with its cloud and smart connector to address security risks from BYOD (bring your own device) use cases and improve user experience.

Seraphic Security's lightweight JavaScript code injected into the browser by a browser extension or embedded into the browser creates an abstraction layer and provides visibility into the rendering code and end-user activity, allowing security teams to control the security parameters of the browsing session. Seraphic Security's prevention engine prevents zero-day and unpatched n-day vulnerabilities based on chaotic manipulation. The platform leverages a patented moving target defense approach, which breaks predictability for cyber adversaries exploiting vulnerabilities. Therefore, security teams can stop all exploits on all browsers, whether zero-day or known vulnerabilities.

Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Senior Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Seraphic Security protects SaaS [software-as-a-service] applications running on the web browser and as a native application on the endpoint. Existing as a JavaScript agent that can run on JavaScript and electron-based applications, such as Teams, Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp allows Seraphic Security to extend the security, DLP, and governance capabilities from the browser to the application."

Seraphic Security's browser agent detects many browser-based attacks, including social engineering and cross-site scripting attacks. Its real-time contextual engine determines phishing attacks based on user telemetry and web page data. While the agent does not stop the user from browsing a potentially malicious web page, the platform prevents users from performing malicious or risky actions like typing their credentials on the site. This just-in-time protection reduces the false positives rate and preserves user productivity. Seraphic Security's policy engine allows security teams to define DLP policies at a granular level while the management engine enables security teams to manage all browser aspects, including third-party extension management. Security teams can block, allow, or restrict the usage of third-party extensions based on enterprise risk appetite.

"Seraphic Security browser's agent allows enterprises to replace VDI [virtual desktop infrastructure] or VPN [virtual private network] with its zero-trust private access use case. The platform provides secure access to corporate applications from unmanaged devices without impacting user privacy, enabling the company to continue holding a growing market share in the ZTBS market," added Krishnamoorthi. With its strong overall performance, Seraphic Security earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the ZTBS market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Seraphic

The web browser has become the de facto operating system of the enterprise. As such, it is increasingly under attack and a primary source of leaked sensitive data and credentials, since traditional defenses lack the browser visibility and control required to protect them. Seraphic makes it easy to protect any browser - Chrome, Safari, Edge Firefox, etc. – against phishing ransomware, sensitive data loss and high-risk policy infringements. Seraphic also enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications to employees and 3rd parties, from both managed and personal devices, without the complexity and cost of VDI & VPN. Seraphic is easily deployed and completely seamless to the user. Unlike other enterprise browsers, with Seraphic there is no need for users to change their browser. And unlike browser extension-based solutions, Seraphic is not limited by vendor APIs to provide its best-in-class security and governance capabilities. It's also the only solution that supports SaaS desktop applications like Teams, Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp. Seraphic has won 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, multiple 2023 and 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards, and was a 2023 SC Awards finalist. The company has offices in San Jose, California, London UK and Tel Aviv, Israel.

For more information about Seraphic, visit www.seraphicsecurity.com.

