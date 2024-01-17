Seno Medical Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 United States Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Delivering a More Efficient Breast Cancer Diagnosis with Its Cutting-edge Technology

Seno Medical offers highly differentiated opto-acoustic/ultrasound (OA/US) exam to diagnose breast cancer and significantly reduce unnecessary breast biopsies.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently recognized Seno Medical with the 2023 US Enabling Technology Leadership Award. Seno Medical is a groundbreaking company founded in 2005 that revolutionized the breast cancer imaging sector with its innovative opto-acoustic/ultrasound (OA/US) technology, integrating laser optics with ultrasound to enhance cancer diagnosis.

Seno Medical's trendsetting approach lies in the ability of its advanced breast cancer diagnosis technology to address critical industry challenges, such as staff shortages and the high rate of unnecessary biopsies. Its Imagio® Breast Imaging System, which received Pre-Market Approval (PMA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, seamlessly combines opto-acoustics and ultrasound to provide clinicians with real-time results. Seno Medical's solution is more effective and patient-friendly than traditional breast cancer diagnosis technologies as it provides clinicians with functional information about the oxygenation and deoxygenation in and around a suspicious mass to better determine likelihood of malignancy earlier in the care pathway and non-invasively.

Seno's technology also employs the body's hemoglobin as a natural contrast agent, making it safe and accurate. This system dramatically boosts clinicians' confidence in distinguishing malignant and benign breast masses, thereby reducing biopsies and exams and enhancing patient care. Furthermore, Seno Medical's strategy extends beyond just technology development. By collaborating with experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning, the company aims to refine its diagnostic capabilities in the next few years. This forward-thinking approach demonstrates Seno Medical's commitment to providing efficient, patient-centered solutions in breast cancer diagnosis.

"Seno Medical's opto-acoustic technology for breast imaging is non-invasive, has no ionizing radiation, does not use contrast agents or radionuclides, and does not require the compression that is used in mammography," said Sudhakar Mishra, senior director of growth advisory for health and life sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

Seno Medical sets itself apart in the opto-acoustic imaging field by emphasizing practical clinical applications over purely research-focused endeavors. While many organizations in the photoacoustic community concentrate on the theoretical aspects of photonics, Seno Medical has uniquely directed its efforts toward tangible clinical applications. This practical orientation toward real-world medical challenges underlines Seno Medical's pioneering role in the industry and its leadership role in delivering increasingly sophisticated solutions for the ever-evolving demands of the global medical marketplace.

"In the photoacoustic or opto-acoustic community, most organizations focus more on the research aspects of photonics and not on clinical applications, such as the breast, thyroid, or prostrate, unlike Seno Medical," noted Mishra.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that develops a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables new product and application development. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Christine Savoie

E: [email protected]

About Seno Medical

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to developing and commercializing a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Approved by the US FDA in January 2021 with additional approval in June 2022 including its state-of-the-art ultrasound technologies, Seno Medical's Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. To learn more about Seno Medical's OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit www.SenoMedical.com.

Contact:

Tammy Garcia

E: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313564/Seno_Medical_Award_Logo.jpg