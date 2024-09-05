Signature Global Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Senior Management Restructuring

NEW DELHI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Signature Global, one of India's leading real estate companies, has taken a strategic step by significantly reconfiguring its senior management team. These decisions underscore the company's dedication to robust leadership and employee empowerment.

In alignment with its growth trajectory and commitment to fostering leadership excellence, this initiative of restructuring by Signature Global aims to enhance operational efficiency and drive innovation at all organizational levels. By fortifying its leadership team, Signature Global is poised to navigate the evolving real estate landscape with agility and foresight, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of the industry.

Signature Global has expanded its Senior Management Personnel (SMP) team to accommodate changes in roles and responsibilities. The company has elevated 9 key senior resources, integrating them into the SMP team.

The newly appointed members of the SMP team include Mr. Jayanta Barua, (Head-MARCOM), Mr. Varun Mehta (Group President - Operations), Rohan Chopra (Chief Human Resource Officer), Satyendra Pati Tripathi (Chief Information Officer), Rajiv Kumar (Senior President - Sales), Pradeep Gaur (President - Sales), Sandeep Kumar Mittal (President - Sales), Mubashir Hussain (Senior Vice President - Sales), and Guneet Singh Sodhi (Senior Vice President - CRM). This strategic expansion highlights Signature Global's commitment to bolstering its leadership, ensuring continued growth, and maintaining its position as a top player in the Indian real estate market.

