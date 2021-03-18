Smart Toilet Market Size Reach to USD 5168.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Toilet Market is Segmented by Type - Smart Toilet Seat, Integrated Smart Toilet, by Application - Household, Commercial, Medical Institutions. This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2021 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Consumer Resources Category.

In 2020, the global Smart Toilet market size was USD 3602.3 Million and was forecast to 5168.1 Million USD in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.

TRENDS INFLUENCING SMART TOILET INDUSTRY RESEARCH MARKET SIZE

It is expected that increasing consumer awareness about cleanliness and maintaining proper hygiene will drive smart toilet market size. Smart toilets enable efficient cleaning and maintenance of toilets by reducing the risk of disease spread.

Smart toilets come with a range of technologies, such as a UV bactericidal light nozzle, automatic-flushing mechanisms, artificial flush sounds to mask noises, anti-bacterial seats, urine and stool analysis for medical monitoring. Such advanced features are expected to increase smart toilets' adoption, thereby driving the growth of the smart toilet industry market size. Furthermore, people are purchasing these items due to a change in inclination toward bathroom decoration as part of opulent home décor.

Moreover, shifting preference towards smart homes in the urban cities due to the increasing importance of proper sanitation and convenience is expected to propel the installation of new smart toilets in the residential and commercial sectors.

Smart toilets are designed to be efficient in the use of water and electricity. This means that homeowners can save money by installing these fixtures in their bathrooms. They also have an ergonomic design that makes them ideal for all household members. The efficiency of smart toilets is further enhanced by the minimal space they take up in the bathroom. Its design also makes it easy to clean the bathroom fixtures. Such features are expected to fuel the growth of the smart toilet industry market size.

SMART TOILET INDUSTRY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. In the United Kingdom and Germany, a significant number of people prefer touchless intelligent toilet seats. Furthermore, increasing spending on health and hygiene products in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France is a positive factor driving the smart toilet market.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market. Growing disposable income, combined with population growth in key cities in countries such as China, Indias and South Korea, is expected to boost spending on smart toilets.

Based on type, the smart toilet seat segment was valued at 2160.45 M USD in 2019 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the Household segment accounted for 86.7% of sales share in 2019.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE SMART TOILET INDUSTRY MARKET

Toto is the largest company with a market share of 30.89% in 2019. Other top companies in the smart toilet industry market are LIXIL, Panasonic, Kohler, Coway, Jomoo, Haier, Midea, Arrow, Huida, Shunjie, Dongpeng, HEGII, Brondell and etc.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Taiwan



Indonesia



Thailand



Malaysia



Philippines



Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



U.A.E

Segment by Type

Smart Toilet Seat

Integrated Smart Toilet

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

Medical Institutions

By Company

Toto

LIXIL

Panasonic

Kohler

Coway

Jomoo

Haier

Midea

Arrow

Huida

Shunjie

Dongpeng

HEGII

Brondell

