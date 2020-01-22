SmartKarrot Announces That Their Customer & Product Success Platform Has Completed $1 Million Angel Round

"SmartKarrot's initial customer response has been very positive. To stay competitive, businesses need to drive recurring revenue retention and expansion, enhance product adoption, and influence the end user's product experience. To stay on point, all of that culminates in the ability to manage and influence the digital touch points the customer and their end users have. A platform like SmartKarrot not only minimizes the challenge of having to deal with multiple systems, but it also enhances the customer experience exponentially," said CEO and Co-founder, Prithwi Dasgupta.

So how does SmartKarrot do it? Simply put, the software starts with following the customer's journey. It tracks the revenue they've generated, their product usage, as well as engagement and support experience. It then enables multi-channel communications such as push notifications, SMS/text, e-mail, web push, and in-app surveys. The product intelligence is generated for use through heat maps, event workflows, and segmentation. From there, automated alerts are created and managed to help with onboarding, product adoption, and future product roadmap planning.

For more information, visit: http://www.smartkarrot.com.

About SmartKarrot Inc.:

SmartKarrot Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. It also has an international presence that includes Toronto, Bangalore, and Singapore.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080394/SmartKarrot.jpg

SOURCE SmartKarrot