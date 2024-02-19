STL Digital receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

- Award presented for Top New Cloud Partnership at SAP Customer Success Kick-off 2024

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STL Digital Limited, an IT Services and Consulting Company [a wholly-owned subsidiary of STL (NSE: STLTECH)], today announced that it received the SAP® APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2024 for Top New Cloud Partnership. Awards were presented to the top-performing partners in the Asian Pacific Japan region who made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses using SAP solutions, helping their customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply.

In the brief span of 18 months, STL Digital has acquired 20 marquee logos globally, established entities in the US, UK & India, and has a total headcount of 1000+ employees.

STL Digital's SAP strategy focuses on two key principles - helping customers transition to the cloud with SAP's RISE/GROW approach and driving innovation through shared services and best-in-class centers of excellence. STL Digital is supporting several clients at different stages, including migration to S/4HANA / RISE on public cloud to global rollouts, making their transformation journey smoother.

Congratulating STL Digital, Utkarsh Maheshwari, Chief Partner Officer, SAP Asia Pacific Japan, said: "With the explosion of new technologies such as Gen-AI, cloud transformation is an essential way for organisations to seize the opportunity and accelerate business success. At this year's SAP Partner Excellence Award, we are celebrating not only the achievements of our partners in traditional areas of sales and performance but also how they have contributed to the phenomenal growth of our cloud business across solutions, bringing their unique IP to drive innovation for our customers."

Excited about receiving this award, Raman Venkataraman, CEO, STL Digital, said, "This recognition underscores our rapid growth and dedication to innovation. Bringing forth our mantra of Engineering for Experience in all our project implementations, we have served nearly 20 global customers in the last 18 months of our operations. Our focus on Cloud, transformation services, customer experience, and cybersecurity drives our strategy. We assist clients in their transformation journey with a cloud-first approach aligned with SAP's RISE/GROW strategy. This award is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment."

About STL Digital

STL Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of STL, is a global IT services and consulting company dedicated to delivering exceptional digital transformation experiences for enterprises. Our strategic partnerships with top technology firms enable us to provide end-to-end digital solutions that enhance customer experiences. With a comprehensive portfolio of services, including product engineering, cloud and cyber security, data and AI, and enterprise SaaS, we work closely with businesses worldwide to deliver innovative experiences and operational excellence with agility. Read more | LinkedIn

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise, and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

