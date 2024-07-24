Strengthen Friendships with FlowerAura's Premium Gift Collection for 2024

GURUGRAM, India, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowerAura, the leading online gifting portal, is ecstatic to announce the launch of its premium Friendship Day 2024 gift collection. With a remarkable surge in online searches for Friendship Day, spiking from 17.5% in 2022 to an impressive 70.5% in 2023, the brand aims to continue this upward trend by offering a unique and heartfelt range of gifts designed to celebrate the special bond of friendship.

Heartfelt Friendship Day Gifts by FlowerAura

"Friendship Day is a celebration of one of the most cherished bonds, and at FlowerAura, we believe in expressing love and appreciation through thoughtful gifting," shared Mr. Shrey Sehgal, co-founder of FlowerAura. "Seeing the significant growth in Friendship Day sales over the past few years, we are confident that our exclusive new collection will deeply resonate with our customers, adding a special touch to their celebrations."

FlowerAura's new collection includes personalised gifts such as beer mugs and shot glasses for your friends, caricatures, best friend trophies, timeless cushions, and many more. Customers can also pamper their best buddies with organic and rejuvenating skincare gift hampers packed with products like Body wash, Anti-Tan Face wash, Hyaluronic Serum, etc., and prioritise their skin health.

The brand also incorporates a wide range of jewellery pieces, including personalised engraved bracelets, baroque pearl earrings, starry galaxy rings, and whatnot! With a plethora of heartfelt bouquets and mouthwatering 2-D Friendship Day cakes, customers won't have to worry about making the day memorable. These carefully curated gifts are crafted to add a personal touch to Friendship Day celebrations, making it easier for customers to find the perfect gift for their friends.

With delivery available across Pan India, FlowerAura provides same-day delivery services in Tier 1 cities, ensuring that your Friendship Day gifts reach their destinations on time. The range of combo options, such as cake with plants, flowers with chocolates, and flowers with cakes, offers customers the flexibility to choose the perfect combination to surprise their friends.

Understanding the challenges customers face when selecting the perfect gift, FlowerAura offers a wide range of customised options, saving customers time while ensuring top-notch product quality at the best prices. The brand's commitment to timely delivery ensures that every customer's gifting experience is seamless and memorable. The new collection is now available on FlowerAura's website, ready to make this Friendship Day truly special.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura, a premier online gifting platform delivering Rakhi, flowers, cakes, gifts, and hampers to over 800+ cities in India and 30+ countries worldwide. With an extensive network of fulfilment centres, channel stores, and 75+ dark stores, FlowerAura ensures extraordinary celebrations. Accessible through its website, mobile app, retail stores, and popular e-commerce platforms, FlowerAura boasts a customer base of over 10 million, promising to exceed customer expectations with a vast collection of gifts.

