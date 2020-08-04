Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel & Pathan Bros join hands with Amitabh Shah's Yuva Unstoppable & Vedanta Limited

Distribute ration for families of about 10,000 daily wagers amid COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vedanta Limited a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, a global oil & gas and metals company joined hands with Yuva Unstoppable - an India based non-profit organization founded by Amitabh Shah - to distribute around 10,000 dry ration kits among the daily wage earners across Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, and Gujarat. In addition to the daily essentials like rice, oil, and spices, these kits also consisted of 'slippers' for the labourers who often have to tread along barefoot. Prior to this, in Phase I of their alliance, the two jointly distributed journey relief kits for thousands of migrant labourers from Bihar returning to their native from New Delhi and Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In Phase II of their joint initiative, Yuva Unstoppable and Vedanta Limited were joined by philanthropic Men in Blue - Irfan Pathan and his brother Yusuf Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Suresh Raina, and Yuzvendra Chahal. While Pathan brothers and Parthiv Patel have been long-time ambassadors of Yuva Unstoppable's cause, this initiative also roped in Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom were deeply touched by the initiatives and programs of the premier Indian NGO. They also showed support by actively spreading the word on social media:

Lauding Yuva Unstoppable and Vedanta's efforts in supporting the communities during the pandemic, Irfan Pathan said, "Thank you so much Vedanta and Yuva Unstoppable for providing ration kits for so many needy people. I hope people continue to support each other like this even in times to come. My appeal to all is that it is indeed a testing time for all of us, but please and keep faith that this too shall pass."

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel too appreciated the generous program - "My best wishes are with Vedanta Family and Mr Anil Agarwal (Chairman - Vedanta Resources). I am thankful to Yuva Unstoppable on behalf of all the beneficiaries for providing so many ration kits to the needy."

Off-spin bowler, batsman and one of the best fielders in world cricket Suresh Raina said, "It's a great honour to be associated with Vedanta and Yuva Unstoppable. I feel special in aiding this initiative. I believe if we are able to support something noble like this, we can sleep peacefully at the end of the day. And that's a wonderful feeling!"

Indian cricketer and former chess player Yuzvendra Chahal also actively took part in the movement and here's what he had to share about this initiative, "Yuva Unstoppable and Vedanta are visiting various areas and distributing ration kits there. They have done a lot of work, adopted schools across the country. I also recently joined them from Gurgaon and it's indeed a pleasure."

Amitabh Shah, the founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of Yuva Unstoppable was grateful for the immense support Vedanta Limited, Anil Agarwal, and the legendary Indian cricketers provided in reaching out to the stranded and daily wage earners who have lost their livelihood. "As the number of COVID positive cases continue to spike in the country, it fills my heart with pride to see how so many of us care about the needs of the less privileged. I am thankful to Vedanta and all our cricketing ambassadors for leading the movement with us during the pandemic times to feed thousands of poor and hungry," he said.

Catch a glimpse of the kindness movement and the Men in Blue's take on it here: https://bit.ly/3jjpkPk

To join Yuva Unstoppable in its fight against COVID-19, please write to [email protected]

About Yuva Unstoppable

Yuva Unstoppable is a nonprofit organization registered in India and the U.S.A. It was established in the year 2005 and has benefited over 1600 schools and 7,00,000 underprivileged students across 41 cities within India. They are working with more than 100 top corporate companies (HDFC Bank, 3M, IBM, Google, SGS, Korn Ferry, Vedanta, Disney, Hexaware, Nomura Bank, HT Parekh Foundation, CAF, UNICEF, United Way and many others) to transform government schools. These majorly include upgraded toilets and sanitization, improved drinking water facilities, scholarships, digital literacy, capacity building, etc. In 2015, they received Innovative Philanthropy Prize by Prince Albert II of Monaco where Jack Ma was one of the finalists. In 2017, they were awarded an IBM Impact grant as well.

For further information, please visit: https://yuvaunstoppable.org/

