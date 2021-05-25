SVKM's NMIMS Bengaluru Invites Applications for Common Entrance Tests - NMIMS-NPAT (for Commerce, Economics), NMIMS-LAT (for Law) & Applied Statistics & Analytics Programs

NMIMS-NPAT is the entrance examination for B.B.A. and B.Com. (Hons.), B.Sc. Finance and B.Sc. Economics programs

BENGALURU, India, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Deemed-to-be-University, an academic institution with a stellar reputation, invites applications for common entrance tests for Commerce, Economics and Law undergraduate programs at its Bengaluru campus. NMIMS-NPAT is the common entrance test for B.B.A., B.Com. (Hons.), B.Sc. Finance and B.Sc. Economics, while NMIMS-LAT facilitates entry to B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LL.B.(Hons.). Registrations are also open for B.Sc. (Applied Statistics & Analytics) program.

Commenting on the merits of the programs, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, SVKM's NMIMS, said, "As the Indian economy recovers from the events of last year, it will look for professionals who can help navigate its rapidly changing landscape. At NMIMS, our objective is the overall development of our students, and inculcating in them a love for learning. NMIMS Bengaluru provides students with a robust learning ecosystem with world-class infrastructure, eminent faculty, thoughtful mentoring, and a research-based approach towards academic excellence. The university is also proud of its industry-partnership model that has helped to strengthen our curriculum and pedagogy, making it both practical and relevant."

Speaking about the campus, Dr. Rajendra Nargundkar, Director, NMIMS Bengaluru, further added, "In the seven years since its inception, NMIMS Bengaluru has emerged as one of the leading educational institutions in the country. Located in one India's most rapidly developing cities, the university offers students a research-based approach towards learning, facilitated by industry exposure. The multidisciplinary campus encourages independent thought and academic excellence with an aim to groom students for a demanding job market. Our multifaceted industry partnership has helped our students develop a practical perspective that will stand them in good stead in the job market."

PROGRAM DETAILS

Exam: NMIMS-NPAT 2021

Courses: B.B.A., B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc. Finance, B.Sc. Economics

Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board from any stream with a minimum aggregate of 60%. Mathematics / Statistics at 10+2 or equivalent examination is mandatory.

Link to apply: http://www.nmimsnpat.in



Exam: NMIMS-NLAT 2021

Courses: B.A., LL B. (Hons.) and B.B.A., LLB. (Hons.)

Eligibility: The candidate must have passed 10 + 2 or equivalent exam from a recognised board from any stream with a minimum aggregate of 50%.

Link to apply: http://www.nmimslat.in/

B.Sc. (Applied Statistics & Analytics) program

Eligibility: Candidate must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination including IB Diploma (IB certificate awarded is not eligible) with Mathematics / Statistics / Mathematics & Statistics as compulsory subject & 50% aggregate marks. Candidate with IB Diploma is eligible only if he/she has offered Mathematics / Mathematics & Statistics at SL / HL.

Admission process: Applicants should register at www.nmims.edu

About NMIMS Bengaluru:

NMIMS started operations at Bengaluru (Koramangala) in 2008. Now it has a full-fledged main campus located on Bannerghatta Road. The Bannerghatta campus is 7 km from IIM-Bangalore and 3 km from Electronic City. Set up on a sprawling 8.5 acres and about 6,600 sq. m. of built-up area, the interiors of the campus have been designed with an emphasis on securing open spaces and optimal use of natural light and air. It includes outdoor and indoor sports and an ultra-modern kitchen and cafeteria.

Meanwhile, our Koramangala Campus' fully air-conditioned building is spread over an area of 22,000 sq, ft. across 4 floors. Its aesthetic and harmonious design, along with well-designed classrooms, make it a conducive place of learning.

To know more about the NMIMS Bengaluru, visit www.nmimsbengaluru.org

About SVKM's NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: www.nmims.edu

