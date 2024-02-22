SVKM's NMIMS Chandigarh School of Law Hosts its First-ever Intra Moot Court Competition

CHANDIGARH, India, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moot Court competitions are simulated court proceedings where law students argue hypothetical cases, presenting legal arguments and analysis before a panel of judges. Having an Intra Moot Court Competition holds significant importance in legal education and aspiring lawyers' development. On these lines, the Moot Court Committee, School of Law (SOL) NMIMS Chandigarh, organised its first-ever Intra Moot Court competition. The competition was exclusively held for students pursuing their second and third year at the NMIMS Chandigarh SOL.

The Inaugural Function was chaired by Dr. Balram K. Gupta, Emeritus Professor & Sr. Advocate, Director (Academics), Chandigarh Judicial Academy and Mr. Manish Bansal, Public Prosecutor, UT, Chandigarh who motivated and inspired the students with their pearls of wisdom.

Hon'ble Justice Vikram Aggarwal, Judge Punjab & Haryana High Court, graced the event as the Guest of Honour for the Valedictory Session. Mr. Bhrigu Dutt Sharma, Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Mr. Lekhraj Sharma, Member, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana; Mr. Sushil Bhardwaj, Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Mr. Karan Bhardwaj, Advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court; Ms. Sharmila Sharma, Senior Counsel, Union Territory of Chandigarh; and Mr. Rajesh Gaur, Additional Advocate General, Haryana; were part of the panel of judges at the competition.

Dr. Jaskiran Kaur, Campus Director; Dr. Rashmi Khorana Nagpal, Associate Dean; and Dr. Sonia Grewal Mahal, Faculty In-charge Moot Court Committee represented NMIMS Chandigarh at the event.

The competition consisted of five rounds, including two preliminary rounds, a quarter-final round, followed by a semi-final round and culminated with the final round. The teams participating in the competition comprised three members - a researcher and two speakers respectively. Participants were provided a problem statement involving the State's appeal in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against an acquittal granted by a trial court in a criminal case under Sections 302 and 364 (Read with Section 34) of the Indian Penal Code.

The winners received a trophy and a Certificate of Merit. All the participants were accorded the Certificate of Participation. The competition also recognised the Best Memorial, Best Researcher and Best Mooter. The award for Best Mooter was given to Ms. Tanishqa Sharma, B.A. LLB (Semester IV). A researcher's test was conducted on 8th February 2024, and the Best Researcher's award was given to Ms. Deepkirat Kaur, B.A. LLB (Semester IV). The Winners of the Intra Moot Court Competition was Team Code – 07, comprising of Mr. Aditya Choudhary, BBA LLB (Semester VI); Mr. Lakshay Sharma, BBA LLB (Semester IV) and Mr. Manan Taneja, BBA LLB (Semester IV). Award for First Runners up went to Team Code – 04, comprising of Ms. Avni, BA LLB (Semester IV); Ms. Kavya, BA LLB (Semester IV); and Ms. Tanya Garg, BBA LLB (Semester IV).

The primary objective of the Intra Moot Court competition was to inculcate a strong mooting culture among students and prepare them for national and international level competitions. The event provided participants a platform to showcase their legal acumen, research skills, and advocacy abilities. It was a valuable opportunity for participants to interact with and be evaluated by prominent advocates and academic stalwarts, thus enriching their legal education.

Speaking about the competition, Dr. Jaskiran Kaur said, "The first-ever Intra Moot Court Competition witnessed remarkable dedication and prowess exhibited by our aspiring legal minds. The event celebrated the spirit of advocacy and critical thinking nurtured within SOL Chandigarh. The success of this event underscores our commitment to providing learning beyond the classrooms. We look forward to more such enriching experiences."

