SVKM's NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, SBM's Initiative Hosts Convocation 2023, Celebrating Graduating Entrepreneurs

MUMBAI, India, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, SBM's Initiative (PDSE&FBM) hosted its Convocation 2023, honoring the graduating students of MBA E&FB, MBA Entrepreneurship, and BBA E&FB programs. The event witnessed the presence of Shri Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd., as the esteemed Chief Guest, inspiring a new generation of entrepreneurs ready to contribute to India's growth.

The Convocation Ceremony witnessed a grand procession, led by Council Members and students accompanied by a vibrant Police Band. Shri Bharat Sanghvi, Trustee NMIMS and Nominee of Hon'ble Chancellor, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor SVKM's NMIMS, Dr. Ashish Daptardar, Registrar and Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director, Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management (PDSE&FBM) were present at the ceremony. The convocation was attended by a congregation of students where 82 from MBA E&FB, 8 from MBA Entrepreneurship and 40 from BBA E&FB programs.

The Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management supports and empowers family-owned firms to thrive alongside professional organizations. With over a decade of expertise in family business and entrepreneurship management, the School understands the evolving needs of Indian family-run businesses in the country's growth journey.

On the occasion of the convocation, Prof. Seema Mahajan, Director of PDSE&FBM, stated, "Today, as our graduates step into the dynamic world of the Indian economy, they carry with them the essence of Indianness, poised to contribute to the success story of our vigorously growing market and iconoclastic brand. Our students, equipped with professionally acquired skill sets, critical thinking abilities, and industry-based learning, are ready to embrace the challenges of this fast-paced market. In the PDSE&FBM, we nurture professionalism while instilling values that promote a just society and foster social and economic equity."

Holistic programs equip students with strategic insights to transform and expand their businesses while respecting diverse cultures and values. With a focus on international exposure and a strong alumni network, the School fosters innovation, collaboration, and impactful change in the business landscape. The School is committed to shaping the next generation of entrepreneurs who will contribute to India's socio-economic progress.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Shri Savji Dholakia, Founder and Chairman of Hari Krishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. said, "Today is a momentous occasion for all of you, a day filled with pride and accomplishment. As you stand here, receiving your degrees from this prestigious institution, let me share with you the five sutras that have guided me on my own journey to success. First is 'I am the best' - strive to be the best in everything you do. Second, 'I can do it' - embrace the belief that nothing is impossible, and let your dreams fuel your determination. Third, God is always with you' - remember that God's presence is with you, guiding and supporting you. Fourth, 'I am a winner' - never let setbacks define you; rise again and again, for you are destined to be a winner. And finally, 'Today is a new day' - treasure each new day as an opportunity for growth and achievement. With these sutras, you have the power to shape your destiny and make a lasting impact in the world. Congratulations, graduates, on this remarkable milestone."

About Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management, SBM's Initiative

NMIMS Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship & Family Business Management has continuously worked to fortify the SME sector in India. Today, we have over 6000 alumni who are names to reckon within this sector. Many of them have started their ventures and triumphed. The School's motto is to provide intellectual capital to those with accessible sources of capital so that family business is professionalised and commands the respect it deserves.

SOURCE SVKM's NMIMS