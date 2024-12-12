Syngene International announces the winners of the Annual Science Quiz, 'Synquizitive' across Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada and Hyderabad

GMPS Nekarara Colony ( Bangalore ), DKZP Higher Primary School Sandspit, Bengre (Mangalore) and ZPHS Moosapet ( Hyderabad ) triumph among 200 government schools

For the last 3 years, the initiative has been inspiring and positively influencing young minds, while promoting equitable access to science education to approximately ~10,000 students from underserved communities

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngene International Ltd., an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services organization, announced the winners of the third edition of its annual science quiz, Synquizitive. This year, the initiative engaged students from 200 government schools across Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada and Hyderabad, in partnership with Biocon Foundation and Agastya International Foundation.

Syngene Synquizitive - Bangalore leg- Present at the event was Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director & CEO, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms; Prof. G. K. Ananthasuresh, Dean - Mechanical Sciences Division, Indian Institute of Science; Mr. Sadashiva Prabhu B, IAS, Director – Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Karnataka; Ms. Vaishali Sinha, Associate Vice President - Biopharmaceutical Development, Syngene International; Mr. Mohan Pandey, Head of Global Programme Office, Syngene International; and Mr. Ramji Raghavan, Founder, Agastya International Foundation.

Designed to inspire curiosity and foster a love for science, Synquizitive provides students from underserved communities with an opportunity to learn, compete, and grow. Through interactive learning and mentorship, the initiative aims to bridge educational gaps and identify young talents with potential for careers in science and technology. Employees at Syngene play a pivotal role in the program, volunteering as facilitators, evaluators, and mentors throughout the competition.

The winners were honored with medals and cash prizes, while their schools will receive furnished classrooms equipped with EdTech devices, transforming them into interactive digital learning spaces. A rolling trophy was also presented to the overall top-performing school. The finale event was attended by Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, Director & CEO, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms; Prof. G. K. Ananthasuresh, Dean - Mechanical Sciences Division, Indian Institute of Science; Mr. Sadashiva Prabhu B, IAS, Director – Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Karnataka; Ms. Vaishali Sinha, Associate Vice President - Biopharmaceutical Development, Syngene International; Mr. Mohan Pandey, Head of Global Programme Office, Syngene International and Mr. Ramji Raghavan, Founder, Agastya International Foundation.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Founder and Managing Trustee of Biocon Foundation, reflecting on the Foundation's vision, mentioned, "Synquizitive, which is now in its third year, has made a significant impact in fostering a culture of curiosity and love for science among young minds. By providing equal opportunities for students in government schools to explore the world of science, we aim to ignite their passion for learning, empower them to pursue scientific careers, and unlock their potential to shape a brighter future for themselves and society. It is an extension of our commitment to bridge educational disparities and promote equitable access to science education."

Mohan Pandey, Head of Global Programme Office at Syngene, underscoring the broader impact of the initiative, mentioned, "Synquizitive is more than just a competition—it is a platform to unlock potential and provide students with the confidence to explore new horizons. By nurturing curiosity and critical thinking, we are empowering young minds to view science not just as a subject, but as a gateway to future opportunities and innovation."

This year's winners, Government Model Primary School, Nekarara Colony (Bangalore), Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayath Higher Primary School- Sandspit Bengre (Mangalore) and Zilla Parishad High School - Moosapet (Hyderabad) outshone their peers in a competition that spanned 200 schools, including 100 in Bangalore, 50 in Dakshina Kannada, and 50 in Hyderabad. These students demonstrated exceptional scientific aptitude and problem-solving skills as they advanced through preliminary rounds, semifinals, and a rigorous final. From each participating school, the top three students—one from Class 6 and two from Class 7—were selected for the final stages, where they received week-long mentoring to enhance their preparation.

The quiz program featured a curriculum-aligned question bank incorporating real-world scenarios, fostering critical thinking and practical application of knowledge. A 20-minute multiple-choice test in the preliminary round helped identify finalists, who showcased their skills in an engaging and competitive environment.

Yashashwini MK, a student participant expressing her excitement, stated, "The quiz opened my mind to the possibilities of science. It was inspiring to learn in such a unique way, and the mentoring sessions gave me the confidence to explore a future in science."

Shilpa UB, a teacher from Government Model Primary School, Nekarara Colony (Bangalore) sharing similar sentiments, mentioned, "This initiative has transformed how our students perceive science. It encouraged them to think critically, explore creatively, and approach learning with enthusiasm. It's a remarkable effort that has left a lasting impact on our school."

About Synquizitive:

Synquizitive, Syngene's flagship science quiz, is a key initiative under the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts aimed at fostering a passion for science among school students. Launched in 2022 in Anekal, Karnataka, with participation from 50 schools, the program has grown exponentially reaching over 200 government schools across Bangalore, Dakshin Kannada, and Hyderabad. Aligned with Syngene's broader mission to support science education and research, Synquizitive complements other CSR initiatives such as the Mobile Science Lab, the Lab on Bike, and support for doctoral and post-doctoral studies in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Through these efforts, Syngene continues to empower young minds and contribute to building a stronger foundation for scientific innovation in India.

About Syngene:

Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268) (NSE: SYNGENE) (ISIN: INE 398R01022) is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's more than 5600 scientists offer both skills and the capacity to deliver great science, robust data security, and world class manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation. With a combination of dedicated research facilities for Amgen, Baxter, and Bristol-Myers Squibb as well as 2.2 Mn sq. ft of specialist discovery, development, and manufacturing facilities, Syngene works with biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science as well as multinationals, including GSK, Zoetis and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com. For the Company's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)report, visit https://esgreport.syngeneintl.com.

About Biocon Foundation:

Biocon Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Biocon, Biocon Biologics and Syngene International, is working to empower marginalized communities since 2005. Biocon Foundation partners with the society to promote social and economic inclusion. It has thus made significant investments in enhancing access to quality healthcare, education and civic infrastructure along with environmental sustainability initiatives. The Foundation has built a strong reputation for the quality of its programs and their impact in addressing social, humanitarian and environmental challenges faced by the communities it serves. The programs have contributed to realizing the vision of empowering and integrating the underprivileged into the social and economic mainstream of India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579506/Syngene_International_Ltd_Synquizitive.jpg