Tanqueray introduces two brand-new gin variants this holiday season

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diageo India has introduced the citrusy Tanqueray Rangpur and the alluring Tanqueray Mallaca.

Tanqueray, renowned for its classic dry gin, introduces two novel variants to elevate the home bar experience during the holiday season. Recognizing the burgeoning popularity of gin in diverse cocktails, Diageo India presents Tanqueray Rangpur and Tanqueray Malacca as exceptional additions for enthusiasts seeking distinct flavours.

For those aiming to enhance their collection, Tanqueray Rangpur offers a unique citrus-infused profile. Crafted with Rangpur lime, a hybrid of mandarin and citron known for its aromatic essence and subtle bitterness, this gin incorporates four botanicals, bay leaf, and ginger, resulting in a refreshing concoction with sweet undertones. Ideal for being the focal point of a brunch spread, Tanqueray Rangpur provides versatility, from crafting citrusy batch cocktails to savoring it neat.

On the other hand, Tanqueray Malacca, named after a city in Malaysia, embodies bold Eastern flavours through a blend of exotic local ingredients. While retaining the signature notes of Tanqueray London dry gin, including juniper, it features an abundance of botanicals such as peppercorns, cloves, ginger root, cardamom, and rose, creating a smooth and rich profile. Perfect for crafting unique cocktails at house parties or preparing traditional dry martinis, Tanqueray Malacca seamlessly adapts to the classic gin and tonic combination.

As individuals explore these new Tanqueray offerings, the anticipation of intriguing flavour combinations and festive celebrations is heightened. Whether hosting or attending gatherings, the addition of Tanqueray Rangpur and Tanqueray Malacca to the bar cart promises to make the holiday season more enjoyable and flavourful for gin aficionados.

Availability:

Maharashtra

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime – INR 3,150

Tanqueray Malcca – INR 3,150

Goa

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime – INR 3,250

Tanqueray Malcca – INR 3,250

Haryana

Tanqueray Rangpur Lime – INR 2,000

Tanqueray Malcca – INR 2,000

About Diageo India:

Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo Plc. The company manufactures, sells, and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray, Captain Morgan and Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky from India. Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3000 employees, 37 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre. Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com.

Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.

