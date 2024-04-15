India's Artisanal Single Malt, Godawan, Now Enters Punjab, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh

01 Rich and Rounded and 02 Fruit and Spice are Now Available in 7 Markets Across India

Godawan was recently awarded Gold and Silver Medals at the Denver International Spirits Competition (DISC) and Two Gold Medals at the Monde Selection Quality Awards

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godawan, an artisanal single malt whisky that defies traditional norms while keeping tradition at its core, today announced that it has entered Punjab, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh — a move that strengthens its national presence across 7 markets in India. The brainchild of The Good Craft Co. from Diageo India, Godawan is crafting a distinctive single malt that challenges perceptions and defies traditional whisky production norms.

Godawan Artisanal Single Malt

Distilled in Alwar, a region devoid of conventional whisky-making terroir, Godawan leverages Rajasthan's elevated temperatures, heritage techniques, and unique botanicals to bring to life a range of Indian single malts that will cater to every palate — Light and Floral; Fruity and Spicy; Rich and Rounded; and Full Bodied and Smoky. It achieves this by crafting a mother liquid that is flexible enough to manifest itself across each flavour profile. Currently, the brand has launched two unique expressions — 01 Rich and Rounded and 02 Fruit and Spice — priced between INR 2800 to INR 6000.

"As India's whisky craftsmanship gains global recognition, it's crucial to consistently drive innovation and uphold exceptional quality standards. With Godawan, we are pushing the boundaries of whisky production through cutting-edge techniques and unconventional ingredients — to foster a spirit of exploration and innovation within the industry. We are very excited to now be available in Punjab, Chandigarh, and Madhya Pradesh — pivotal markets where whisky is a top choice among consumers. With the Indian single malt category exhibiting an annual growth rate of 42%, our national expansion couldn't come at a more opportune time. Looking ahead, our focus remains on delivering high product quality and solidifying our presence across key markets," says Vikram Damodaran, Chief Innovation Officer, Diageo India.

Godawan made its international debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in 2022, marking a significant milestone for exceptionalism in Indian craft and strengthening the brand's commitment to the Make in India initiative. The brand has recently been awarded a Gold Medal for its 02 Fruit and Spice expression and a Silver Medal for its 01 Rich and Rounded expression at the prestigious Denver International Spirits Competition (DISC). In 2023, the whisky made India proud at the globally renowned Monde Selection Quality Awards in Brussels — securing a Grand Gold Medal for its 02 Fruit and Spice Expression and a Gold Medal for its 01 Rich and Rounded expression.

Godawan also recently secured two accolades at the prestigious Ambrosia Awards (Best Packaging – Graphics) and AFAQS CommuniCon (Gold: Best Use of PR for a Product Launch), reaffirming its position as a trailblazer in the Indian single malt industry.

Inspired by the techniques of Rajasthani craft liqueur makers, Godawan employs slow-trickle distillation from locally sourced six-row barley, to extract optimal sensory performance from the liquid. It is uniquely matured at temperatures exceeding 100°F, resulting in a higher Angel's Share (the amount of liquid that is lost to evaporation). This leaves behind a whisky with a rich and complex character. The spirit is finished in specially treated casks infused with two Indian botanicals, Rasna and Jatamansi, carefully selected from among 5000 options for their ability to complement the whisky's flavour profile.

Godawan derives its name from the Great Indian Bustard, a majestic bird once widespread across India but now marked Critically Endangered in the IUCN Red List. With approximately 150 left in India, these regal creatures have taken their last refuge in Rajasthan. With every bottle of Godawan sold, the company contributes to conserving the habitat of these birds, allowing them to flourish.

Indian whisky consumption has surged by more than 200%, marking a significant growth trajectory and positioning India as the world's largest buyer of whisky by volume. In particular, the Indian single malt category has witnessed incredible growth over the last five years — with Indian single malt sales surpassing those of global brands in 2023.

TASTING NOTES:

01 Rich and Rounded



The whisky is matured in premium PX (Pedro Ximenez) Sherry Casks. These rare casks were selected to add an enhanced sherry sweetness to the liquid, while providing it with a rich, deep brown hue. Following this, a portion of the liquid is transferred to American Standard Barrels (bourbon barrels that were used to mature Godawan) treated with two unique Indian botanicals — Rasna and Jatamansi. This unique production process, which incorporates the use of local botanicals, yields captivating aromas of sultanas and dried fruits, complemented by a syrupy smooth texture. Nose: Sultanas and dried fruits

Palate: Raisin, sultana, fig, and apricot

Finish: Mature wood, caramel, and a butteriness like baklava



Size: 700ml

ABV: 46%

02 Fruit and Spice



The whisky is matured in virgin oak casks, which release abundant vanilla and clove aromas into the liquid. This results in flavours of vanilla, sweet ginger, and coconut at the forefront. A portion of the liquid is transferred to American Standard Barrels (bourbon barrels that were used to mature Godawan) treated with two unique Indian botanicals — Rasna and Jatamansi. The whisky is finished in cherrywood casks, a unique departure from the conventional choice of wood for whisky maturation. Cherrywood was selected to enhance the whisky's sweet and sour taste profiles, impressive fruit aromas, and dark colour. Nose: Fruity aromas

Palate: Rich fruit and floral notes, vanilla, sweet ginger, and coconut

Finish: Dash of spice and roasted coffee bean



Size: 700ml

ABV: 46%

Availability:

Punjab:

Godawan 01 Rich and Rounded – INR 3000

Godawan 02 Fruit and Spice – INR 3000

Chandigarh:

Godawan 01 Rich and Rounded – INR 2800

Godawan 02 Fruit and Spice – INR 2800

Madhya Pradesh:

Godawan 01 Rich and Rounded – INR 5575

Godawan 02 Fruit and Spice – INR 5575

Website: https://www.godawansinglemalt.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/godawansinglemalt/?img_index=1

About The Good Craft Co.

Godawan Artisanal Single Malt Whisky is a product of The Good Craft Co., Diageo India's craft and innovation hub. It was set up in 2022 to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen the brand's craft and premium drinks portfolio. The Good Craft Co. also acts as an incubator to accelerate the alco-bev start-up ecosystem.

About Diageo India

Diageo India is the country's leading beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo PLC. The company manufactures, sells and distributes an outstanding portfolio of premium brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black Dog, Black & White, VAT 69, Antiquity, Signature, The Singleton, Royal Challenge, McDowell's No1, Smirnoff, Ketel One, Tanqueray and Captain Morgan. Headquartered in Bengaluru, our wide footprint is supported by a committed team of over 3145 employees, 47 manufacturing facilities across states and union territories in India, a strong distribution network and a state-of-the-art Technical Centre.



Incorporated in India as United Spirits Limited (USL), the company is listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. For more information about Diageo India, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at www.diageoindia.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices.



Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386704/Godawan_Artisanal_Single_Malt.jpg