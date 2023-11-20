The International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the National HRD Network (NHRDN) Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Coaching and HR Development Excellence in India

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Coaching Federation (ICF) and the National HRD Network (NHRDN) are excited to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, November 3rd, 2023. This agreement solidifies a partnership that will bring forth a new era of collaboration and underlines a shared commitment to advancing coaching, leadership, and human resource development in India.

The MoU was signed by Robert Garcia, ICF Vice President of Coaching in Organizations, and Prem Singh, National President of NHRDN, marking the commencement of this strategic venture that aims to create a dynamic platform for growth, knowledge sharing, and innovation within the coaching and HR development fields.

Mr. Garcia expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "This partnership between ICF and NHRDN represents an extraordinary opportunity to foster a culture of excellence in coaching and human resource development."

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Singh stated, "NHRDN is delighted to partner with the International Coaching Federation to elevate coaching and HR development in India. Together, we will bring a wealth of insights and opportunities to our members, enhancing their professional journeys as future leaders and ultimately contributing to the growth and success of our profession and nation."

"This strategic alliance opens the door to a wealth of possibilities for both associations," Steve Weiss, ICF Vice President of Professional Coaches, added. "We are excited to work together on many initiatives, allowing us to share valuable knowledge and expertise with our members and provide them with valuable networking and educational opportunities."

This MoU marks the beginning of an exciting and mutually beneficial partnership between ICF and NHRDN, which is set to empower professionals in coaching and HR development with invaluable resources, networking opportunities, and knowledge sharing.

About the International Coaching Federation:

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is the world's largest organization, leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society. Founded in 1995, its 50,000-plus members located in more than 160 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and upholding the highest ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities, and the world through coaching. For more information, visit www.coachingfederation.org.

About the National HRD Network (NHRDN):

The National HRD Network is the National Apex body of professionals committed to promoting the People Development movement in the country and enhancing the capability of human resource professionals to compete globally and thereby creating value for society. Towards this end, National HRD Network is committed to the development of human resources through education, training, research, and experience sharing. Established over 36 years ago, NHRDN is autonomous, not-for-profit professionally managed organization, playing a catalyst role in grooming Leaders for Tomorrow. It has over 17400 members representing, Multinationals, Public & Private organizations including Government, MSME & NGOs spread across 34 Chapters in India 2 chapters in Singapore and Dubai serves as a reference point for people leadership in Indian Industry. For more information, visit www.nationalhrd.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038506/ICF_Logo.jpg