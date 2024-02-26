The Planet vs. Plastics Podcast: Raising Awareness and Presenting Solutions to End Plastics

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day Network India is marking the 54th anniversary of Earth Day by launching the Planet vs. Plastics Podcast: a series of 54 episodes spotlighting our 2024 theme, Planet vs. Plastics .

The series debuted with a resounding success through its captivating six-part premiere, laying the groundwork for engaging and crucial discussions. Promising a weekly release every Friday throughout 2024, each episode delves into the profound effects of plastics and microplastics on human and planetary health. Emphasizing the urgent necessity for substantial action, the series advocates for a substantial 60% reduction in plastic production by 2040.

The Planet vs. Plastics Podcast discusses innovative solutions to our plastics problem and shares inspiring stories about how to best combat the global plastics crisis - featuring leading experts, scientists, field activists, and thought leaders. Notable speakers who have already taken part include: Richard H. Thompson, Co-Author of FAO's flagship report Global Assessment of Social Pollution, Dr Ruby Makhija, founder of Why Waste Wednesdays and an Earth Day Star, Dr Shiraz A Wajih, President of the Gorakhpur Environmental Action Group, Nobina Gupta, Founder-Director of Disappearing Dialogues Collective, Ms Parmita Sharma, Akshar Foundation and Ms. Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief of Generation Unlimited (YuWaah!) at UNICEF.

Upcoming episodes will feature discussions on banning single-use plastics in national parks and sanctuaries, ways to adopt biodegradable alternatives, and highlighting entrepreneurship to end plastics.

