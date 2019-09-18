Three Richardson Customers Win Gold & Silver 2019 Brandon Hall Group Awards for Excellence in the Sales Performance & Learning & Development Categories

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson, a leading global sales training and performance improvement company, announced today that three of their customers have won Gold & Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence awards in the categories of Learning & Sales Performance. The winners can be found on their website. Richardson customers specifically won:

Gold Award: Excellence in Learning, H.W. Kaufman

Silver Award: Excellence in Sales Performance, Tyson Foods

Silver Award: Excellence in Learning, Commerce Bank

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past twenty-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories."

Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives and were based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. Excellence Awards winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 4-6, 2020, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners will also serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

"The HCM Excellence Awards recognize programs that measurably benefit organizations," said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group CEO. "Many human capital management departments are unable to confirm that their initiatives help the business's bottom line. Because we focus on measurable benefits, our awards program is universally recognized and highly prestigious."

To learn more about Richardson, please contact Meghan Steiner at Meghan.Steiner@richardson.com or visit richardson.com.

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training and performance improvement company focused on helping you drive revenue and grow long-term customer relationships. Our market-proven sales and coaching methodology, combined with our active learning approach, ensures your sales teams learn, master, and apply new behaviors when and where they matter most — in front of the buyer. Get to know us and learn about how we help drive the world's most inspiring sales organizations to their next levels of excellence.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking, and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services, which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Media Contact: Meghan Steiner, Director of Marketing — Meghan.Steiner@richardson.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95500/richardson_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.richardson.com



SOURCE Richardson